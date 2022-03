Lane closures coming along local stretch of I-94, state says

The right lane and shoulders in both directions along a local stretch of Interstate 94 in LaPorte County will close Monday to allow for the first phase of a bridge replacement project just east of Johnson Road.

The work will impact the busy highway between exit 34 (U.S. 421) and exit 40 (U.S. 20/35), according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"Two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders will remain open in both directions," INDOT said.

The closure is expected to last through late June.

"INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully," the agency said. "Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones."

