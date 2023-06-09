LANSING — A man who stole a vehicle with two children in the back seat and crashed it into a nearby garage has been arrested, police said Friday.

Casean Cornell, 25, of Lansing faces Level 2 felony charges of kidnapping and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from Lansing police.

Cornell reportedly approached a silver Cadillac with the motor running Monday in the parking lot of First Midwest Bank on Torrence Avenue and pulled open the vehicle door. He demanded that the two children who were inside, ages 1 and 9, get out of the vehicle. When the children refused, he got into the driver's seat and fled.

Cornell crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. The children were found unharmed, police said. Aviation and K-9 units from the Cook County Sheriff's Office were called to help locate him at the time, but they were unsuccessful.

Detectives found Cornell on Thursday in the area of 176th Place and Torrence Avenue and arrested him, police said. He is scheduled to be in court Saturday.

