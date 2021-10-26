 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lansing railroad crossing to close for 17 days for repairs

Lansing railroad crossing to close for 17 days for repairs

IDOT STOCK
Seth Perlman, File, AP

LANSING — A railroad crossing on Burnham Avenue will be closed for repairs for 17 days, village officials said.

The CSX crossing in the 18700 block of Burnham will be closed Nov. 8-24. According to a press release from the village, Burnham will be closed from Glenwood-Lansing Road to 186th Street. However, local traffic will be allowed on Burnham on the north and south sides of the crossing.

According to the press release, the village began discussions with CSX in June 2018 "regarding the need to address the poor condition of these tracks and the potential safety hazard presented to motorists."

The village expressed gratitude to CSX for agreeing to repair the crossing, according to the release.

The Illinois Department of Transportation signed off on the project and set the timeline, according to the village.

Detour signs will be in place to guide drivers to alternate routes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts