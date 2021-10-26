Lansing railroad crossing to close for 17 days for repairs

LANSING — A railroad crossing on Burnham Avenue will be closed for repairs for 17 days, village officials said.

The CSX crossing in the 18700 block of Burnham will be closed Nov. 8-24. According to a press release from the village, Burnham will be closed from Glenwood-Lansing Road to 186th Street. However, local traffic will be allowed on Burnham on the north and south sides of the crossing.

According to the press release, the village began discussions with CSX in June 2018 "regarding the need to address the poor condition of these tracks and the potential safety hazard presented to motorists."

The village expressed gratitude to CSX for agreeing to repair the crossing, according to the release.

The Illinois Department of Transportation signed off on the project and set the timeline, according to the village.

Detour signs will be in place to guide drivers to alternate routes.

