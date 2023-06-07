The LaPorte County Historical Museum will present new exhibits this month.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte is hosting the Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit Indiana Through the Mapmaker's Eye. It is also displaying a special pop-up exhibit of the Old Lighthouse Museum to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Indiana Through the Mapmaker's Eye will be on display until June 29.

"This exhibit examines four ways people have used maps throughout history. La Porte County maps from the Museum's collection will also be showcased," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said.

The Old Lighthouse Museum exhibit will be hung until July 7.

"Celebrate the Old Lighthouse Museum's 50th Season with us. Don't forget to visit the Old Lighthouse Museum when you stop by Washington Park," Jackson said.

The museum also is exhibiting the work of LaPorte High School graduate Ralph Seymour, who went on to become one of the most famous artists in Chicago at the turn of the century.

This June, the museum is having a scale model Tucker raffle to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Tucker car featured in the Francis Ford Coppola biopic of the Detroit inventor starring Jeff Bridges that's on display there.

The museum also will offer free admission for veterans on Army Founding Day on June 14.

"Summer is finally here," Jackson said. "There are so many exciting and new events this June at the museum. We hope to see everyone soon."