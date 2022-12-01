LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host holiday artisan fair

The shelves of the big-box stores and shopping malls brim with potential presents one can find anywhere.

But if you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, you’ll have a chance to find one at the LaPorte County Historical Society’s second annual Holiday Artisan Fair this weekend.

The Holiday Artisan Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 a few miles south of downtown LaPorte.

“There will be local artisans offering unique holiday gift items: ornaments, succulents, bird feeders, jewelry, original prints and cards, ceramics, candles, honey, crochet, fiber art, resin art and more,” LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. “It’s the perfect place to find a gift for someone who has everything. The museum gift shop will also be open, offering a place to buy La Porte County merchandise and things for the historians in your life.”

It will feature artwork from Sandi Terry from the Michigan City Art League, pottery from Mona Coalter and honey from “Bee Man” Jim Kaur, as well as artwork and wares from many other artists and artisans.

To put visitors in a festive mood, the museum is decorated for the holidays with more than a dozen Christmas trees, including a towering 9-foot-tall tree. Christmas trees are scattered throughout the period rooms and decorated with artifacts from those eras.

The artisan fair is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 and laportecountyhistory.org.