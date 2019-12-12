There’s a good reason why Bonnie Quigley, director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s “Merry Christmas, George Bailey,” has brought the Christmastime favorite to Region stages on multiple occasions over the last 15-plus years.
“It’s just a reminder of how important you are in the grand scheme of things,” Quigley said. “Your dot in the universe means something, and that’s a wonderful philosophy to have. This show tells you who you are and what you do means something.”
Running through Dec. 15, “Bailey” is the tale of its title character who, despondent and suicidal, takes a look at his life guided by Clarence Odbody, Bailey’s guardian angel. Odbody shows Bailey the lives he has bettered over the years as well as what loved ones and the townsfolk of Bedford Falls’ lives would be without him.
Taking its cue from “The Greatest Gift,” a 1943 short story penned by Philip Van Doren Stern, and the 1946 Christmastime classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” LaPorte Little Theatre’s “Bailey” is an adaptation of the 1947 Lux Radio presentation.
Quigley first staged “Bailey” in the early '00s at Michigan City’s Footlight Theatre and brought it to LaPorte for the first time in 2006.
“It’s about people coming to work,” Quigley said. “They’re going to come in the front door with the patrons of the theater and they’re going to go up onstage. It’s going to feel like they’re walking into a recording studio.”
“You can either close your eyes and listen to this, or you can open your eyes and watch,” she added. “It’s radio being fun to watch.”
Tim Murphy is Bailey and Jim Lampl is Odbody and lead a cast of 22 area thesps, ranging from 12 years of age to the early 70s, who make up LaPorte’s 2019 production of “Bailey.” Also included in “Bailey” is Kortney Brennan as Bailey’s wife, Mary, Ken Siegfried as Mr. Potter and Lucy Murphy as Bailey’s daughter, Zuzu.
In addition to the beloved holiday tale, LaPorte Little Theatre’s production will include a half-dozen commercials for area companies. The commercials were created by Quigley and Lucy Vergo.
“We realized the cast is built with very strong singers,” said Katy Gartland, a producer of “Bailey” and Quigley’s daughter. “My mom said ‘Oh my gosh. We could have made this a musical. We’ve got so much talent here.”
Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is a production of “The Bullying Collection,” scheduled to run Jan. 17-19.