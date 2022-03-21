Larry Ogunjobi's injury another cautionary tale for Bears

Signing Larry Ogunjobi — or more precisely, almost signing him — was a dubious decision from the start for the Bears, but a consistent one.

Last year, it was Ryan Pace drafting bad-backed Oklahoma State right tackle Tevin Jenkins to play left tackle in front of a rookie quarterback. Jenkins would eventually need surgery before making an embarrassing late-season cameo. Meanwhile, Justin Fields spent most of the season running for his life behind 39-year-old relic Jason Peters.

Last week, it was Ryan Poles giving Ogunjobi — a former Bengals defensive lineman who recently had major foot surgery — a three-year, $40M contract, $26M of which was guaranteed. Only it was not quite guaranteed. There remained the formality of a physical before finalization, a physical that Ogunjobi flunked.

With apologies to The Who, meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Do these NFL executives — at least those at Halas Hall — ever bother to consult with their medical experts BEFORE making multi-million dollar decisions?

At least Poles had the safety net of a physical, which also makes one wonder why Jenkins ever passed his.

Ogunjobi was apparently foiled by his recovery, or lack thereof, from surgery to repair the Lisfranc joint in his right foot, injured during the Bengals playoff victory over the Raiders.

“Without knowing exactly the extent of his injuries and, therefore, the surgical treatment,” said podiatrist Dr. Rob Clemency of Community Care Network, “it is difficult for me to know what specific complications or setbacks he’s dealing with.”

Clemency, with offices in Munster, Schererville and Valparaiso, was the podiatrist for the Notre Dame athletic department prior to relocating to Northwest Indiana. While he was unable to discuss Ogunjobi’s case, he did explain what could trip up any athlete after such such surgery.

“Many complications could lead to failing a physical, including hardware failure which always remains a potential complication,” he said. “One of the largest issues, in taking care of these specific injuries, is the potential for long-term instability, post-traumatic arthritis, and — ultimately — difficulty performing at a high-level following surgery.”

Injury to the joint, according to Clemency, is exceedingly rare but largely disabling.

I last wrote about the malady in 2019, when the victim was Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He suffered the mid-foot sprain in the third game of the preseason but was in the lineup for the season opener just two weeks later. His rapid return was mystifying for several reasons.

First, the medical literature recommends surgery for most Lisfranc sprains — and all Lisfranc fractures. Second, in the rare instances where surgery is not necessary, full weight-bearing in a shoe is not allowed until four weeks post-injury. Thus, the only surprise was not that Newton resprained the foot in Week 2 of the regular season but that he somehow was not reinjured in Week 1.

After aggravating the injury, Newton did not return to play that season. Oddly, though, he waited until December of that year to have the inevitable surgery, which involves placing a screw across the disrupted joint. When fracture/dislocation is added to the picture, so is additional hardware.

Known for his legs as much as his arm, Newton’s running ability has never fully recovered. “Purely ligamentous Lisfranc injuries have been found to have a worse prognosis compared to fracture/dislocation by a variety of authors,” Clemency said.

To understand a Lisfranc injury to the foot, first look at your hand. It is a marvelously complex structure, with some movement available at nearly every one of its tiny articulations.

Now, take off your shoe and sock and compare hand to foot. What you stand on is bigger and tougher. However, it has just as many joints — or potential ones.

And the key word is "potential." When one thinks of joints, one thinks of motion. Yet, at the joints of the midfoot, particularly those on the medial or "big toe" side of the foot, there is absolutely no movement because of very thick and tough ligaments.

One of those structures — and the most important — is the Lisfranc ligament.

The structure is named for Jacques Lisfranc, who was, according to a 1996 article in The Physician and Sportsmedicine journal, "a surgeon in Napoleon's army (and) was widely known for his ability to amputate a foot in less than a minute (a handy skill in the pre-anesthesia age). Fortunately, he also eloquently described the articulations of the foot."

The ligament, which now bears his name, sits in the arch of the foot, closer to the big toe than the ankle. It crosses diagonally from the medial cuneiform bone — just above the first metatarsal — to the second metatarsal. According to Wheeless' Textbook of Orthopaedics, "the injury will most often be due to high-energy trauma (motor vehicle accident) rather than from sporting events."

However, there is football, whose inherent collisions are comparable to car wrecks. The typical mechanism in football is falling while the foot is caught in a pile, much like a windsurfer whose foot is strapped to the board. In Lisfranc’s time, cavalrymen falling off their horse — with one foot still caught in a stirrup — were the victims.

The demands of some football positions, more than others, hinder recovery. “Being a lineman creates a unique set of circumstances,” Clemency said. “Linemen are required to perform in a four-point stance, which places a significant amount of extension on the (injured) joint. If one is having residual issues, including pain due to post-traumatic arthritis, it could be very difficult to play that position.”

Concluding his comments, Clemency cited one specific study. “The largest series by Mark Myers and his colleagues studied elite athletes coming back from Lisfranc fracture dislocations,” he said. “They found that functional results were most closely correlated with early diagnosis and, more often than not, poor functional outcomes were associated with delayed diagnosis.”

Bruising on the sole of the foot and generalized swelling of the midfoot are indicative of the injury. However, according to the medical literature, the injury is initially missed in roughly one of three cases. If the athlete in your home ever has such symptoms after he or she twists the foot, timely evaluation by a podiatrist with expertise in sports medicine is crucial.

John Doherty is licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

