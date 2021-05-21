Laverne
Laverne is a darling little female kitten that is ready to find her forever home. According to her foster, she... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
HAMMOND — Efforts in the search for Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a Best Western hotel Saturday, are now being focused…
- Updated
A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen.
- Updated
Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.
The government alleges Tarrytown defrauded SNAP of more than $5.1 million between December 2015 and last November
- Updated
A police dog arrived a short time later and had a "positive narcotics alert" on the vehicle and officers recovered a "dab rig" used to smoke THC oil, police said.
- Updated
The TGI Fridays across from Southlake Mall closed after 25 years.
- Updated
The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
- Updated
Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
The Porter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it opened a missing persons investigation for a 22-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter from Valparaiso.