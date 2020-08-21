× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Do you think Cy will ever take another job?” I asked Rose in the club lounge.

“Cy will get up and go to work?” she said. “His chances of winning the lottery are better.”

Cy the Cynic is a lazybones. As declarer, he jumps on the first line of play he sees. At today’s four hearts, Cy drew trumps and led the A-K and a third club. East won and led the jack of spades, and the defense took three spades for down one.

“Did you even think about a different play?” North asked with asperity.

“I save wear and tear on my brain,” the Cynic replied.

Top clubs

Cy’s play was worse than lazy. He can win the first trump in dummy and try a diamond finesse with his jack. West wins and leads a second trump, and Cy wins, cashes the king of diamonds, takes the top clubs, discards his last club on the ace of diamonds and ruffs a club.

When East-West follow, Cy draws trumps in dummy and takes the good club for his 10th trick. If clubs didn’t break well, Cy could try for a spade trick.

Daily question