Learning by doing: High school career centers offer professional education

A "stumble" proved to be a "save" for Valparaiso High School football standout John Hofer.
Hofer, 18, said he decided to attend the Porter County Career and Technical Center after he stumbled upon it during a field trip there two years ago.
"The career center has been my favorite class. It's been life changing," Hofer said.
Hofer, who takes classes in electronics and computer technology at the center in the morning and attends high school in the afternoon, will head to Western Michigan University in the fall.
"Everyone has your best interest there," Hofer said of his career center experience.
Hofer, who credits the guidance of center instructor Duane Thormahlen, will major in electrical engineering in college, where he will play football on a full scholarship.
"You can learn what you like. It is a great learning experience to find out what you want to do post-high school," Hofer said of the career center.
Success stories like Hofer's abound, Porter County Career and Technical Center director Audra Peterson said.
"I think that students that get involved in the career and technical center usually know what they want to do and are very career oriented. They are successful at getting dual credits because they know what they want to do, and it helps them make connections to careers and secondary opportunities," Peterson said.
Other students who attend the career center may not have made up their minds about their future jobs or careers, but that's not a negative, Peterson said.
"That's the other piece of that, is that they do have an opportunity to explore," Peterson said.
Career centers allow students to take classes and find out if they want to go in that direction.
"It's just as important to record what they don't want to do as well as what they want to do. It either seals the deal or is a deal breaker," Peterson said.
Building a career foundation
In the 2019-2020 school year, the center had 10,138 enrollments. That included students in half-day programs and individual classes from 10 high schools: Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Morgan, Portage, Valparaiso, Washington Township and Wheeler.
The overall district graduation rate for senior "concentrators" in 2019 was 99.47%, higher than the state rate, Peterson said.
For senior concentrators in 2020, the graduation rate was 100%.
Students earn nationally recognized certifications from such organizations like the American Welding Society and Child Development Association, and to become firefighters and certified nursing assistants.
For the most recent ranking in Career and Tech Ed districts, Porter County was rated fifth out of 48 districts. Rankings were based on eight performance indicators.
Among seniors in 2019, 95.65% were involved in meaningful post-secondary education, work and/or military service, Peterson said.
For 2020-21, the district is serving 1,056 juniors and seniors in half-day programs.
Finding a calling
For Cykara Lewis, 18, of Hammond, her decision two years ago to attend the Hammond Area Career Center was the right one.
Lewis was interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education, but wanted to first explore the program to make sure it was a good fit.
It was while working with young children that Lewis realized she wanted to go forward with teaching.
Lewis got the opportunity her first year to work as an intern two days a week in a local preschool, and then four days a week this year.
"Children are so young and energetic. There is no negative energy with them and they can always make me smile," Lewis said.
Lewis, who also attends Calumet New Tech High School, will be heading for either Ball State University or Marian University Indianapolis in the fall.
She credits Wendy Akers at the career center.
"She is the reason I've gotten this far," Lewis said.
Lewis has already received a scholarship, which can be used at the state college of her choice, and she will be studying early childhood education.
The Hammond Area Career Center and Technical Education serves 12 area high schools: Calumet, Clark, Edison, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Munster and Whiting.
The area center offers 15 high demand programs which run a minimum of one year, with the exception of cosmetology, which requires a two-year commitment.
Class offerings include automotive technology, construction, criminal justice, dental, emergency medical services, electrical and mechanical engineering, health, computer information, early childhood education and culinary arts, to name a few.
Dealing with COVID
A number of health and safety protocols were put in place this past year at the Hammond career center due to COVID-19 issues, and because most classes taught there are hands-on, Hammond Area Career Center director and principal Lauren Dado said.
Prior to the fall 2020 semester, the career center put together a COVID-19 protocol plan, she said.
That protocol entails use of masks 100% of the time by anyone entering the center, students reporting directly to their program classroom/laboratory, and students not congregating in the hallway.
In addition, no eating is allowed in the building, and cleaning crews sanitize areas between classes. Virtual lessons can be streamed for those who are quarantined, Dado said
"I'm grateful we've been able to put together a protocol," Dado said.
Success stories
Other student success stories include Nejere Onomakpome, 17, who is taking health science classes at the Porter County Career Center.
Onomakpome, whose career goal is to become a cardiovascular surgeon, said she was happy to get real job and medical experience in labs at the career center.
"It will help me in my undergraduate years...What I'm getting out of the career center is the professionalism," Onomakpome said.
That professionalism includes knowing the correct way to wear scrubs, taking blood pressure and even learning time management skills.
"It's giving me a lot of connections and shaped who I am today," Onomakpome said.
Onomakpome plans to attend Butler University in the fall and major in bio chemistry, then attend medical school.
Clair Lopez, a 17-year-old senior at Valparaiso High School, also attends health science classes at the Porter County Career Center.
"I just committed to Purdue," Lopez said of her plans after college. She said she plans to pursue a career in nursing, and classes at the center have helped her reach that goal.
"It was a totally different way of learning ... I fell in love with the field of nursing," Lopez said.
Nolan Cullen, 17, is also a senior at Valparaiso High School.
Cullen decided to attend the Porter career center to help him determine his career goals.
"I had no clue of what I wanted to do. I knew I liked technology," Cullen said.
Now, after attending the career center and taking electronics and computer classes, Cullen said he knows he wants to go into some type of related career.
"After I graduate from Valparaiso, I'm enrolled at Ivy Tech. I'm going to do something with electronics. The point of electronics is there are so many branches and I feel like I have the passion to learn it all. I'm very ambitious," Cullen said.
Cullen added: "I'm just hoping to go to college — Ivy Tech for two years to get ground training then Purdue Northwest."