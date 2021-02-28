Learning by doing: High school career centers offer professional education

A "stumble" proved to be a "save" for Valparaiso High School football standout John Hofer.

Hofer, 18, said he decided to attend the Porter County Career and Technical Center after he stumbled upon it during a field trip there two years ago.

"The career center has been my favorite class. It's been life changing," Hofer said.

Hofer, who takes classes in electronics and computer technology at the center in the morning and attends high school in the afternoon, will head to Western Michigan University in the fall.

"Everyone has your best interest there," Hofer said of his career center experience.

Hofer, who credits the guidance of center instructor Duane Thormahlen, will major in electrical engineering in college, where he will play football on a full scholarship.

"You can learn what you like. It is a great learning experience to find out what you want to do post-high school," Hofer said of the career center.

Success stories like Hofer's abound, Porter County Career and Technical Center director Audra Peterson said.