Big Ten goes conference-only for fall
urgent
College

Big Ten goes conference-only for fall

  • Updated
Big Ten Warren

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media after the league canceled it's men's basketball tournament in March. Thursday, the Big Ten canceled all nonconference games involving its fall teams. 

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league cited medical advice in making its decision and added ominously that the plan would be applied only "if the conference is able to participate in fall sports."

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the league said.

Besides football, the sports affected include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the Big Ten said.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said he and his Big Ten colleagues "know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks."

Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski also expressed concerns.

"Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere," Bobinski said in a news release. "We recognize the inconvenience and disruption that has been caused and thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment."

Some of the most significant nonconference football games wiped off the schedule include Michigan at Washington on Sept. 5, Ohio State at Oregon on Sept. 12, Miami at Michigan State on Sept. 26 and Wisconsin against Notre Dame on Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field.

The football scheduling changes affect 28 FBS opponents and eight FCS opponents. The financial ramifications for some programs, which receive payouts for scheduling Big Ten opponents, could be crushing. A handful of teams were scheduled to play two Big Ten opponents, including Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off fall sports and Stanford announced it was cutting 11 varsity sports as it struggles with the financial impact the virus outbreak is having on its budget.

There was no immediate reaction from the other big conferences, though the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 have all indicated they intend to play fall sports, anchored by football, by far the biggest moneymaker.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk was asked about the possible rationale for a conference-only schedule.

"Probably, it's a comfort level of how protocols are being enacted, how testing is done and then keeping it within that family, if you will — your expanded social circle or social pod," said Sterk, whose Tigers play in the SEC. "You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can, anyway versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states."

The Big Ten said it would release detailed schedules later and continue to evaluate other sports. The league said its schools will honor scholarships for athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year because of concerns about the coronavirus.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Positive tests, canceled workouts add to unease
Lee-wire

Positive tests, canceled workouts add to unease

  • Updated

As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep more players, including Boston Red Sox projected opening day starter Eduardo Rodriguez, off the field.

+3
Teams, players continue a cautious return
Lee-wire

Teams, players continue a cautious return

  • Updated

As Major League Baseball cautiously tiptoes closer toward beginning its delayed 2020 season, several teams welcomed back players who might have been exposed to the coronavirus and the San Francisco Giants resumed workouts Wednesday after finally receiving the results of COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend.

+2
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
Lee-wire

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

+3
Harvick, Hamlin ready to resume duel at Brickyard 400
Lee-wire

Harvick, Hamlin ready to resume duel at Brickyard 400

  • Updated

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR's extravagant weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — where the back-and-forth battle between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin should continue — has nevertheless been rocked by its first driver testing positive for the coronavirus.

+2
First off, Cubs' Bryant OK with move to top of order
Lee-wire

First off, Cubs' Bryant OK with move to top of order

  • Updated

With millions of nervous fans watching worldwide, Kris Bryant calmly fielded Michael Martinez’s grounder and threw to first base to secure the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series title and erase more than a century of misery.

+2
A voice for diversity within NASCAR
Lee-wire

A voice for diversity within NASCAR

  • Updated

As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his first NASCAR race was the start of his immersion into stock car racing.

Siberian heat wave alarms scientists
Lee-wire

Siberian heat wave alarms scientists

MOSCOW — The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts