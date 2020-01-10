Third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration with the Cubs, agreeing Friday to an $18.6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The Cubs also avoided arbitration with their other five eligible players, agreeing to one-year deals with star shortstop Javier Báez ($10 million), All-Star catcher Willson Contreras ($4.5 million), slugger Kyle Schwarber ($7.01 million), outfielder Albert Almora Jr. ($1,575,000) and reliever Kyle Ryan ($975,000).
Bryant got a significant boost from the $12.9 million he earned last year. The 2016 NL MVP rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.
It is unclear whether he will remain with the team he led to the 2016 World Series championship, the Cubs' first title since 1908. Chicago's thin minor league system, the young players Bryant could bring back in a trade and the large contract the three-time All-Star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question. He also has a pending grievance he filed in the hope of becoming a free agent one year earlier than scheduled.
Bryant debuted on April 17, 2015, leaving him one day shy of the service time needed to become a free agent after the 2020 season. He contends he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement.
Báez, one of baseball's most exciting players, nearly doubled his salary from $5.2 million last season. He hit .281 with 29 homers and made his second straight All-Star team after finishing second to Milwaukee's Christian Yelich in the 2018 NL MVP voting. Báez is under contractual control for two more years and could be in for a contract extension.
Contreras made his second straight All-Star team last season, hitting .272 with a career-high 24 homers and 64 RBIs. Like Bryant, Contreras could be traded to stock up on young players.
Schwarber, who made $3.39 million, set career highs with a .250 average, 38 homers and 92 RBIs. He was particularly good after the All-Star break, hitting .280 and going deep 20 times while driving in 49 runs.
The Cubs hope Almora can rebound after his batting average dropped 50 points to .236 and his on-base percentage fell from .323 to .271. The former first-round pick hit just .213 against left-handers even though he is a righty. And his average on balls in play dropped from .337 in 2018 to .255.
Chicago missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after finishing 84-78. The Cubs hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as manager, hoping “Grandpa Rossy” could give them a spark.
Also in Chicago, Closer Alex Colomé agreed to a one-year contract for $10,532,500 with the White Sox, who reached deals with all five of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday.
Chicago acquired the 31-year-old right-hander from Seattle in November 2018, and the former Tampa Bay closer had one of his best years. Colomé converted 30 of 33 save opportunities and went 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA, earning $7,325,000.
Also reaching deals were recently acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.56 million), right-hander Evan Marshall ($1.1 million), utility player Leury Garcia ($3.25 million) and lefty Carlos Rodón ($4.45 million).
Mazara hit .268 with 19 homers for Texas last season, when he made $3.3 million. He was traded to the White Sox last month.
The 29-year-old Marshall finished 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 55 appearances in his first season for Chicago and was eligible for arbitration for the first time after playing for a $605,000 major league salary last year. He has a 4.21 ERA in six seasons with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and the White Sox.
Garcia set career highs in batting average (.279), RBIs (40) and games (140) while playing primarily in the outfield last year. He could wind up at second base in the early going if prized prospect Nick Madrigal starts the season in the minors. Garcia was coming off a $1.55 million salary.
Rodón is expected to return in the second half of the season after having Tommy John surgery in May. The 27-year-old left-hander was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts before getting shut down, the latest in a line of injuries since the former first-round draft pick debuted for Chicago in 2015. He made $4.2 million.
The White Sox are trying to contend for the AL Central championship after seven straight losing seasons.
They added catcher Yasmani Grandal ($73 million, four years), slugger Edwin Encarnación ($12 million, one year) and pitchers Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million, three years) and Gio Gonzalez ($5 million, one year). They also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50 million, three-year deal and signed Luis Robert to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the prized young outfielder to start the season in the majors.
In other news, outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer struck a $17.5 million agreement after winning hearings against Cleveland the previous two winters, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor also agreed to $17.5 million.
NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed at $11.5 million, the largest amount for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, also eligible for the first time, received an $8.5 million deal.
Among 155 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day, just 20 remained headed for hearings next month after exchanging proposed arbitration salaries with teams.
Houston outfielder George Springer asked for a raise from $12.15 million to $22.5 million and was offered $17.5 million in the biggest gap.
Just 10 cases went to hearings last year, and players won six.
Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a eight-year, $260 million deal. Betts, a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 80 RBIs last season.
Agent Scott Boras and his staff negotiated 19 contracts for arbitration-eligible players totaling $117.75 million, raising the company's offseason total to $1,134,250,000 with a deal still to be reached for free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. Boras' agreements Friday included Bryant, Bellinger, Yankees pitcher James Paxton ($12.5 million) and Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager ($7.6 million).