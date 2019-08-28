INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts launch into the post-Luck era with his successor on the bench.
Coach Frank Reich plans to sit presumed starter Jacoby Brissett against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, the Colts' first game since star quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement.
Either Phillip Walker or Chad Kelly will start, competing for the No. 2 job. Kelly has played well in all three preseason games but must serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Walker has spent the last two seasons on Indianapolis' practice squad.
Reich plans to rest his starters and some key backups.
Before the Colts returned to the field Monday, Reich met with general manager Chris Ballard, then the players dressed in a locker room where Luck's empty stall served as a glaring reminder of how topsy-turvy things had gotten in just a matter of days. By Tuesday, it was finally starting to feel more like a game week.
"Emotionally, it felt like a more normal day," Reich said. "I think now that all the announcements have been made and everything's been done we're in the mode of let's get ready for this season."
Rodgers taking pass
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play tonight in Green Bay, which means the two-time MVP won't make his debut in coach Matt LaFleur's offense until the regular-season opener on Sept. 5 at Chicago.
Rodgers said he's using this week to prepare for the Bears.
Jones: Ready without Elliott
Not only did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reaffirm that there has been no movement in the contract negotiations with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, but he hinted strongly that the team is prepared to start the season without the two-time NFL rushing champion.
Speaking on his radio show on KRLD-FM 105.3 the Fan, Jones said on Wednesday there is no deadline to get a deal done with Elliott even with Sept. 8 opener the New York Giants fast approaching.
“Not really at all,” Jones said. “A lot of things happen when we start missing games. You can miss games with injury, we have to be prepared. We have to be prepared to be without any given player. We very well may play without a player that is not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal. The Cowboys have offered to make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. He wants to be No. 1.
The Cowboys have made no new offers and the two sides remain at a stalemate.
Setback for McKinnon
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon has had another setback in his return from a knee injury.
General manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that McKinnon's return to practice on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California was "not encouraging." Lynch said McKinnon's recovery regressed for the third time this summer as he has tried to get back on the field.
McKinnon tore his right ACL a week before the start of last season. He had a flare-up right before the start of training camp and began on the physically unable to perform list. McKinnon was activated on Aug. 6 and went through two light practices before another setback sidelined him for three weeks.
"It's a real bummer because you keep getting to the final step and the final step is actually playing NFL football, and particularly at his position, where you have to make hard cuts, you have to put your foot in the ground, and we did it a month ago and he kind of regressed and I would say yesterday we had a similar situation," Lynch told the radio station.
McKinnon was one of the team's major acquisitions in free agency in 2018, signing a four-year, $30 million contract but he has yet to play a game for San Francisco because of injuries.
On a positive note, Lynch said No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa could return as early as the season opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 8 from an ankle injury. The defensive end sprained his ankle in practice on Aug. 7.
Around the league
Suspended Cleveland Browns running back, who must serve an eight-game ban for physical altercations, will not be permitted inside the team's facility starting Saturday at 4 p.m., league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. The 24-year-old Hunt has been practicing and playing in preseason games, and the 2017 league rushing champion is expected to be on the field tonight when the Browns host the Detroit Lions in their preseason finale. ... The New England Patriots acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick. ... The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year, $3.75 million contract extension. ... Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt, a third-year pro who has only played in three NFL games, said he's opted to have arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left knee, a procedure scheduled for today that he hopes will speed his return to the field. ... The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension. The 11-year veteran has converted 86.4 percent of his field goal attempts — seventh in league history. The Bills also placed defensive end Mike Love on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury. ... The Jets and Colts agreed to send Indianapolis cornerback Nate Hairston to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.