Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish still has trepidation about play

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish still has trepidation about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, something he expressed shortly after pitching the last game of spring training four months ago.
And he hasn’t closed the door on opting out of this season.
Asked via an interpreter Sunday if he might change his mind at some point about pitching in the 60-game season, Darvish said: “Maybe. But at this point, no, I don’t think so.”
His apprehension appears to be the strongest of the players the Cubs have made available — including cancer survivors Anthony Rizzo and Jon Lester — since workouts resumed July 3.
“Yes, definitely, I still have concerns,” said Darvish, who posted a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts and only seven walks in 81 innings last season after the All-Star break.
• Manager David Ross and five other undisclosed tier one individuals sat out a Cubs workout Monday as a precaution while awaiting virus test results. Tier one includes players, coaches, physicians and others.
Braves have no plans to change
The Atlanta Braves said they have no plans to follow the lead of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who on Monday announced they would change their team name and logo.
“We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” the team said in a letter to season ticket holders on Friday. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
The tomahawk chop chant used by Braves fans is under review, however.
The team said in the letter it is seeking input from the Native American community, fans, players and former players as it examines the fan experience, including the chant.
The Braves said they have established a “cultural working relationship” with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina and formed a Native American Working Group.
Cardinals' Hicks opts out
Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.
The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.
Hicks, who routinely tops 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander's availability for this season was uncertain. Hicks was 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA last season.
Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals' opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among about a dozen players who have opted out this year.
No fans? No worries
Well-traveled Milwaukee Brewers first baseman-outfielder Logan Morrison figures it will be easy for him to adjust to games without spectators this season.
“I played for the Rays and the Marlins, so I’m used to it,” Morrison said.
The Brewers and other major league teams worked out again Monday in mostly empty ballparks, mindful the long-awaited start to the season is barely a week away and fans won't be coming.
Several teams announced upcoming exhibition games, including Houston at Kansas City, Kansas City at St. Louis, Milwaukee vs. Toronto and Cleveland against Pittsburgh.
Judge still slowed
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for Tuesday's intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion.
Tanaka was hit on the side of his head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on July 4. He has been throwing on flat ground and Boone said he had a date in mind for a bullpen session, which he did not announce.
• Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was going all-out in an intrasquad game at Target Field when he suffered an injury. The oft-injured Buxton was tracking a long fly by Nelson Cruz when he hurt his left leg, and he had to be carted off the field.
• Baltimore Orioles left-hander Ty Blach will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, and shortstop Richie Martin will have an operation on his right wrist that will sideline him for two to three months, the team said.
Tigers release Godley
The Detroit Tigers cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the move Monday was to give the 30-year-old Godley a chance to sign with another team.
Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.
Blue Jays to honor Fernandez
The Blue Jays will honor the late Tony Fernandez by wearing a patch with his No. 1 on the left sleeve of uniform jerseys this season.
A member of Toronto's 1993 World Series champions who had nine RBIs in the six-game win over Philadelphia, Fernandez had kidney problems and died Feb. 16 at age 57.
He is the Blue Jays' career leader in games (1.450), hits (1,583) and triples (72). He spent 12 seasons with Toronto in four stints and had a .288 batting average and 2,276 hits over 17 big league seasons.
