Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish still has trepidation about play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish still has trepidation about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, something he expressed shortly after pitching the last game of spring training four months ago.

And he hasn’t closed the door on opting out of this season.

Asked via an interpreter Sunday if he might change his mind at some point about pitching in the 60-game season, Darvish said: “Maybe. But at this point, no, I don’t think so.”

His apprehension appears to be the strongest of the players the Cubs have made available — including cancer survivors Anthony Rizzo and Jon Lester — since workouts resumed July 3.

“Yes, definitely, I still have concerns,” said Darvish, who posted a 2.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts and only seven walks in 81 innings last season after the All-Star break.

• Manager David Ross and five other undisclosed tier one individuals sat out a Cubs workout Monday as a precaution while awaiting virus test results. Tier one includes players, coaches, physicians and others.

Braves have no plans to change

The Atlanta Braves said they have no plans to follow the lead of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who on Monday announced they would change their team name and logo.