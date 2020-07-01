First off, Cubs' Bryant OK with move to top of order

Another scout dismissed the decision to use Bryant as a leadoff hitter, saying his talents were being wasted at the top of the order. The scout predicted that Nico Hoerner would take over the leadoff duties at some point this season.

For now, Bryant feels comfortable with the nuances of the top spot after getting chances to look at a starting pitcher from the on-deck circle or dugout during spring training.

“Seeing the first pitch of the game is always something different, but just getting 25 or 26 of those (first pitches) by the end of spring training (will help),” Bryant said in March.

Bryant hit .321 with a .387 OBP in 31 plate appearances from the leadoff spot in 2018. And he gave Ross more to think about, based on his .333 average and .448 OBP when leading off an inning in 2019.

“When (Ross) first announced it, I’m not really going to change who I am as a player or my approach at the plate,” Bryant said during spring training. “(Ross) wants to move up one more spot and get more at-bats, and I’m all for that. It’s going well for me mentally, and getting these reps is only going to help me when the season starts.”