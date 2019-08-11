Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who spent more than 30 years molding some of the best players at the position at both the collegiate and professional level, has died. He was 62.
The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.
"Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football."
Drake, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master's degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas. He was the Bears receiving coach from 2004 to 2012.
"He had a tremendous impact on those who he coached and those who were fortunate to call him a teammate," WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said. "WKU Football was better because of our association with him."
Jets kicker Catanzaro retires after shaky start
Chandler Catanzaro got to the New York Jets' facility early Friday morning and headed to Adam Gase's office to deliver his surprising news.
The 28-year-old kicker chose to retire from playing football after a shaky start to training camp.
"He came in and told me that he was done, retiring," Gase said Sunday, a few hours after the team announced Catanzaro's decision.
Catanzaro signed with New York during the offseason for a second stint with the team but struggled with consistency during camp. He then missed two extra points in the Jets' 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night.
Butt returns to practice for Broncos
Finally, some good news for the banged-up Broncos: Jake Butt is back.
"I think we went through, albeit a small port of the practice, with no setbacks. So, that's good," coach Vic Fangio said after Butt's first practice since July 20.
Butt had been sidelined by soreness in his surgically repaired left knee since the third day of training camp.
"It's been the hardest thing mentally I've ever had to go through," Butt said, stressing how frustrating it was to have had nine months of pain-free rehab only to get hit with a setback in his return from his third ACL tear.
"But it's part of the game, it's part of the recovery," Butt said. "I don't feel sorry for myself. I'm not going to complain. I'm just going to put my head down and work and get back out there."
Cardinals executive arrested on suspicion of DUI
Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.
In a statement Sunday, the Cardinals called Minegar's decision to drive after drinking alcohol "inexcusable" and added "we fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."
The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals' executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.
Vikings acquire kicker from Ravens
Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore but struggled to find time on the field behind Justin Tucker and Sam Koch. The Ravens announced the trade via Twitter with an undisclosed draft pick as the compensation in the deal for Baltimore.
The Ravens hoped to trade Vedvik because of their consistency at each of the specialist positions, and the former Marshall University kicker and punter demonstrated his ability in Baltimore's first preseason game on Thursday.
He was 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting one from 55 yards. He converted two extra-point attempts and punted twice for a 55.5-yard average.