Hoosier hysteria: Coach Allen has raised bar at Indiana

Next week, the Hoosiers (6-1) could be playing for their first Big Ten championship since 1967 — if the Michigan-Ohio State game is canceled — and Indiana is still chasing its first bowl win since 1991.

The more immediate task is beating Purdue to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.

“I’ve seen the game a lot, always watched it," Allen said Monday. “Sometimes you've got high school teammates playing against each other. You’ve got families divided. It’s personal, you know, because there's a whole year of bragging rights and it can change your whole season. So it’s a big game for both teams and it means a lot to the fan bases. It’s huge. It means a whole bunch to me."

The 50-year-old Allen understands the significance because he grew up in Indiana, playing football for his father at New Castle High School near the Ohio state line. The same school produced two other well-known Hoosiers — national championship-winning basketball stars Kent Benson and Steve Alford.

Allen, like his father, coached high school football in Indiana and took his first college coaching job at Division III Wabash College, an all-men's school located 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.