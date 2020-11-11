Not all ACC schools excited about Notre Dame's full inclusion this season

His objection, he said, would be erased if Notre Dame decided to join the league.

“To me, you either play with us or don’t play with us. You’d almost like to boycott them. But if you want to play in the ACC, come play in the ACC,” Narduzzi said this week. “... And if you don’t want to play, let’s not give them five games. Let them go play BYU and whoever else they want to play. But we shouldn’t give them a game.

“But they’re talented and we’d love to have them in the ACC for sure.”

North Carolina will host Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) on Nov. 27, and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown wouldn’t mind having the Irish regularly on the schedule. North Carolina (5-2, 5-2) climbed to No. 5 in the Top 25 early this season, but losses at Florida State and Virginia knocked them out of the poll.

Brown believes the competitive upgrade in the ACC with the Irish in the league this season is a positive.

“We’re lucky to have them associated with us this year. They are really good, and good for them," Brown said. “And I think everybody that loves the ACC would like to see them join."