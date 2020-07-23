Pacers playoff hopes could hinge on Oladipo's decision

"A lot of people don't come back from those injuries," guard Malcolm Brogdon said. "He's here every day, working hard, getting here early, staying late. It's hard. But you also have to do what's best for your body. He's a veteran. He's going to make the best decision for himself and I want him to make the best decision for himself."

Oladipo would be a boon for a team seeking to win its first playoff series since reaching the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.

"What he brings is another strong weapon to the lineup," McMillan said. "We know he's very capable of scoring and creating, but he also does a great job defending."

Depth update

If Oladipo plays — and returns to the starting lineup — Brogdon would continue to start at point guard. The other minutes would be split between the increasingly productive Holiday brothers, Aaron and Justin; T.J. McConnell, a key backup; and Edmond Sumner, who says he feels as healthy as he has since entering the league in 2017.

McMillan figures he will need all of those bodies in these strange times.

"I plan to play a lot of guys, certainly 10-plus guys in those scrimmage games," he said.