The Colts are taking no chances with Andrew Luck — or Adam Vinatieri.
Coach Frank Reich said Friday he expects the starting quarterback to miss at least three more practices with a strained left calf, likely keeping him off the field until Wednesday, when the Cleveland Browns come to town for a joint practice.
"He is continuing to progress with his strength, which is awesome," Reich said on a conference call. "But there still is a degree of pain that he is not comfortable with. Obviously, we are not comfortable with putting him out there."
The injury kept Luck out of the Colts' offseason workouts and he was sidelined again after practicing three times over the first four days of training camp, though he never took a snap in full team drills.
Backup Jacoby Brissett has worked with the starting offense. Brissett played most of the first quarter in Thursday's 24-16 loss at Buffalo before turning things over to Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly, the nephew of former Bills star Jim Kelly.
Reich declined to say whether Luck's injury might prompt the Colts to activate three quarterbacks for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"We remain confident and optimistic on Andrew's situation," Reich said. "But again, it's still day-to-day and working through that plan, what is the best plan for him, for the team. So we will just adjust as needed, if needed."
Luck led the Colts to the playoffs for the first time in four years last season and won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the 2017 season.
Luck isn't the only star player dealing with an injury.
The Colts also acknowledged Friday that Vinatieri was held out of Thursday's game because of a knee injury. The 46-year-old, four-time Super Bowl champion broke the league's career scoring record last season and would become the third player in league history to suit up for a game at age 47 — if he plays in Indy's regular season finale at Jacksonville.
Reich doesn't anticipate being without Vinatieri for long.
"He is dealing with a little bit of a knee issue but not anything that's going to be a problem," Reich said.
Reich said no decision has been made yet about whether receiver Parris Campbell or defensive end/linebacker Ben Banogu, two draft picks who have sat out with hamstring injuries, will return to practice Saturday.
QB Murray, Cardinals happy with debut
Kyler Murray wanted to take his team on a scoring drive Thursday night, and even checked twice with his coach to see if he could play beyond one possession.
Arizona didn't take any chances with their prized rookie quarterback, but Murray completed nearly all of his passes and showed the mobility that made him the top overall draft pick, going 6-for-7 for 44 yards in 10 plays during the Cardinals' first offensive series of the game.
Then he put on a headset, took off his pads and watched the Cardinals' 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason opener for both teams.
"I was just going out there and being myself, like always. Trusting in my abilities," Murray said. "I wanted to score. I wanted to go back in. I was definitely itching for more."
The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, starting his first NFL drive at the Cardinals 2 after a fumble recovery by linebacker Jordan Hicks, picked up three first downs, with his longest completion a 14-yard short pass to running back David Johnson.
Murray didn't have an official carry, but worked out of the shotgun and rolled out several times.
"He made quick decisions, that's what we're looking for. Operated well and took care of the football," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, adding that the starters, including Murray, are likely to play longer in the next preseason game.
Murray escaped pressure from the Chargers' Chris Peace on one play and completed a pass along the sideline to rookie KeeSean Johnson, but it was ruled incomplete because of a penalty.
Browns' Callaway suspended
Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has stepped out of bounds again.
The NFL suspended Callaway four games without pay on Friday for an unspecified violation of the league's policy and program on substance abuse. The second-year player will sit out the first four regular-season games.
The 22-year-old can practice and play in preseason games before his suspension begins. He will be eligible to return to the Browns' active roster on Sept. 30, the day after the team plays in Baltimore.
The speedy Callaway played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 11. He finished with 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned five punts.
Surgery for Sudfeld
The Eagles could have backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld available again in about six weeks after successful surgery in Philadelphia.
Sudfeld left Thursday night’s Eagles preseason-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans just before halftime after falling backward from a late hit and bracing himself with his left wrist, which crumpled. Sudfeld left the field in an air cast, and, after the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed a break.
• The NFL Network reported second-year defensive tackle Vita Vea will not need surgery on the knee he injured Tuesday and could return within the first four weeks of the season, sources said.
Brown balks at helmets
Wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose blistered feet have casued him to miss all but two days of his first training camp with the Oakland Raiders, has filed a grievance with the NFL over league's enforcement of its helmet regulations.
The receiver has balked at the possibility of having to switch to a new model.
The NFL Network said Brown had a hearing Friday in front of neutral independent arbitrator.