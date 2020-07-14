You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ross hoping he can manage Cubs' return to form
urgent
Pro baseball | Cubs Preview

Ross hoping he can manage Cubs' return to form

CHICAGO — David Ross was already stepping into some big shoes when he agreed to replace Joe Maddon as manager of the Cubs.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Now Ross is a first-year skipper trying to guide his team through a brand new experience full of testing and protocols and an unforgiving 60-game season. How well he navigates the unprecedented situation is an important slice of the Cubs' hopes for returning to the playoffs.

“If we can stay focused on coming to work every day, grinding at-bats, executing pitches, playing great defense, supporting one another, rooting each other on, we'll look up at the end and I think good things will happen,” Ross said.

While Ross has never managed, he is surrounded by familiar faces. He was teammates with several of his players on the Cubs' 2016 championship team. He was a special assistant in the Cubs' front office for three seasons before he moved into the dugout in October.

Ross, 43, also has an experienced bench coach in Andy Green, a former big league infielder who managed San Diego for almost four years.

“Being a catcher for so long, he pretty much managed the games that he was in and even managed on the bench a little bit when he was there,” said left-hander Jon Lester, who is close friends with Ross. "I'm not worried about the managing side. It's just nice to see the energy. It's nice to see the excitement.

“He cares. He walks around with a pep in his step and, like I said, it rubs off on us and it makes us enjoy our day and coming in here and getting our work done.”

Ross took some good-natured ribbing from some of his players about which side of the field he favored and his enthusiastic reactions during some of the intrasquad games in summer camp. He insisted he wanted everyone to do well.

Even with his familiar surroundings, it was clear he was enjoying his new viewpoint.

“I get kind of some fandom at moments, where I'm just like, ‘Man this is really cool to watch a lot of this talent play out in front of me and we’re all on the same side,'” Ross said.

For starters

The rotation was a concern even before José Quintana had surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb, likely sidelining the left-hander for the start of the season. Lester allowed an NL-high 205 hits in 31 starts last year and finished with a 4.46 ERA, his highest number since he had a 4.82 ERA with Boston in 2012. Tyler Chatwood was much improved, but he started only five games in 38 appearances in 2019.

Look for the Cubs to lean on Yu Darvish, who had a 2.95 ERA over his last 14 starts last year, and steady Kyle Hendricks. Alec Mills could sub for Quintana after the right-hander had a 2.75 ERA in four starts and nine appearances last season.

Worth watching

Craig Kimbrel struggled in his first season with Chicago, finishing with a career-high 6.53 ERA in 23 appearances after signing a $43 million, three-year contract last June. If the seven-time All-Star closer stumbles again, Jeremy Jeffress could get a shot at some save opportunities. But Jeffress was hampered by injuries last year with Milwaukee.

Leading off

Kris Bryant is the new leadoff hitter for Chicago, stepping into a role that has been an issue for the Cubs since Dexter Fowler signed with St. Louis after the 2016 season. The 28-year-old Bryant has a career on-base percentage of .385 and scored 108 times last year.

New look

Jason Kipnis gives Ross another option at second base after the two-time All-Star signed a minor league deal in February. Kipnis, who is from suburban Chicago, spent his first nine seasons with Cleveland.

Rookies to watch

Nico Hoerner also is expected to see time at second base. Hoerner played college ball for Stanford before he was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in September, hitting .282 with three homers in 20 games.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Ten goes conference-only for fall
Lee-wire

Big Ten goes conference-only for fall

  • Updated

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Ten goes conference-only for fall
Lee-wire

Big Ten goes conference-only for fall

  • Updated

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

+2
Positive tests, canceled workouts add to unease
Lee-wire

Positive tests, canceled workouts add to unease

  • Updated

As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep more players, including Boston Red Sox projected opening day starter Eduardo Rodriguez, off the field.

+3
Teams, players continue a cautious return
Lee-wire

Teams, players continue a cautious return

  • Updated

As Major League Baseball cautiously tiptoes closer toward beginning its delayed 2020 season, several teams welcomed back players who might have been exposed to the coronavirus and the San Francisco Giants resumed workouts Wednesday after finally receiving the results of COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend.

+3
Young challengers looking up at Thomas
Lee-wire

Young challengers looking up at Thomas

  • Updated

DUBLIN, Ohio — Justin Thomas kept another clean card at Muirfield Village, shooting a 6-under 66 to turn a three-shot deficit into a two-shot lead Saturday in the Workday Charity Open.

Yankees' Chapman tests positive
Lee-wire

Yankees' Chapman tests positive

  • Updated

HOUSTON — New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman became the latest high-profile player to test positive for the coronavirus, his diagnosis announced Saturday hours after the Houston Astros canceled another practice due to virus concerns.

MLB releases 2021 schedule
Lee-wire

MLB releases 2021 schedule

  • Updated

‌NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts