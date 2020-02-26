Souza Jr. fights for spot in Cubs' outfield

He immediately grabbed his knee and screamed in pain.

“So close to the finish line again,” Souza said. “And then when the doctor tells you that you may never be able to straighten your leg again, doubts start to creep in your mind about whether you can make it back.”

Three major knee ligaments were torn and surgery was required. Souza’s rebound season ended before it could begin, and the Diamondbacks let him go in the offseason.

“It was bad,” Souza said about his time in Arizona. “Nothing against the organization, it was just the circumstances that came upon me. It was hard on me and my family, but that’s behind us and shoot, we’re excited. Just the enthusiasm the Cubs have brought in bringing me in here, it’s been really fun.”

Souza, known for his hustling style of play, got back to full workouts in the offseason in Arizona and his hometown near Seattle. On Christmas Day, he and his siblings gifted his parents a new pickup truck in appreciation for the countless hours and days of support during Souza's youth, and the joy of being back in good spirits was topped off by the Cubs signing him to a one-year deal last month.

“We’ve had conversations about where I’m going to play, but I’m just trying to get as may reps as I can,” Souza said. “The question was asked if I can play center field, and I feel very capable going out there.”

