TF South grad Granderson announces his retirement

Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.

The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.

New York has NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first.

Adams has 11 career homers and 49 RBIs as a pinch hitter, but he was just 3-for-33 as a pinch hitter last year — with two homers and a double.

An eight-year big league veteran, he also has played for St. Louis (2012-17, 2018) and Atlanta (2017), and he had his first stint with the Nationals in 2018.

Five join Pirates

Left-handers Derek Holland and Robbie Erlin agreed to minor league contracts with the Pittsburgh Pirates along with catcher Andrew Susac and outfielder Charlie Tilson, and all four will report to big league spring training.

Pittsburgh also agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with JT Riddle, who became a free agent when Miami failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.