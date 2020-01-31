TF South grad Granderson announces his retirement
TF South grad Granderson announces his retirement

MIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder and TF South grad Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.

Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year, Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. In his career, he also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

Granderson, who has a children's foundation and has long been active in community work, said he'll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.

“As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in little league,” Granderson said in a statement. “My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: Give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don’t think; have fun.”

Mets add Adams

Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench.

The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his homers in June and July.

New York has NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first.

Adams has 11 career homers and 49 RBIs as a pinch hitter, but he was just 3-for-33 as a pinch hitter last year — with two homers and a double.

An eight-year big league veteran, he also has played for St. Louis (2012-17, 2018) and Atlanta (2017), and he had his first stint with the Nationals in 2018.

Five join Pirates

Left-handers Derek Holland and Robbie Erlin agreed to minor league contracts with the Pittsburgh Pirates along with catcher Andrew Susac and outfielder Charlie Tilson, and all four will report to big league spring training.

Pittsburgh also agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with JT Riddle, who became a free agent when Miami failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

The 33-year-old Holland is 78-78 with a 4.54 ERA in 11 seasons, including eight with the Texas Rangers. Holland split time between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs last year, going 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA.

Erlin, 29, is 13-20 with a 4.57 ERA in 106 appearances with the San Diego Padres. Erlin began his career as a starter but spent the last two seasons working almost exclusively out of the bullpen.

