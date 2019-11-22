Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made it through a full week of practice without an issue from a hip pointer and will start Sunday against the New York Giants.
Trubisky completed a third straight full practice without a problem Friday after he'd left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter with the injury.
Earlier in the week, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky would start if healthy, and his name was off the final injury report.
"I thought he did pretty well," Nagy said. "He threw the ball well. You know the first day, on Wednesday, it was light (work) so it was hard to tell but the last few days he's kind of out there and it doesn't seem like anything is holding him back."
Nagy expressed some surprise at how well Trubisky held up throughout the week of work.
"Maybe a little bit, just because I know when he's in that much pain at the end of the game there last week, you never really know exactly what's going to happen in the next couple days," Nagy said. "But it doesn't surprise me that he's going to rehab and work hard and do everything he can to try and get that pain level down so that he can play. And that's what we feel good about right now."
Vander Esch to miss 2nd game
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will sit out a second game because of lingering issues from a neck injury sustained last month against Philadelphia.
The second-year player was ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England. Vander Esch was experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined after an MRI on Thursday that he would sit against the Patriots and possibly miss more games.
Coach Jason Garrett said Friday the club wasn’t ready to rule out Vander Esch against Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The linebacker missed a game for the first time in his career against the New York Giants after an open week following the injury against the Eagles on Oct. 20.
Chargers' Davis suspended 2 games
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The Chargers are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver and Jacksonville.
Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games this year and has an interception along with 27 tackles.
Lions rule out Stafford for 3rd game
The Detroit Lions have ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and also will be without several other players Sunday at Washington.
Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).
The Lions have lost three in a row and six of their past seven. Washington has lost four in a row.
Seahawks place TE Dickson on IR
The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him.
The Seahawks signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson’s place.
The addition of Dickson earlier this week was an important move since Seattle’s depth at tight end has been tested all season.
The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month, and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco.
Redskins put Davis on injured reserve
Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has been placed on injured reserve because of a concussion, ending his season.
Davis has been sidelined since making one catch in Week 4 for the Redskins, who are 1-9 heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
He turns 36 in January and has played 14 years in the NFL.
Davis closes this season, his fourth in Washington, with 10 catches for 123 yards.