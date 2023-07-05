It brings me personal sadness, to write Dick Biondi – hands down one of the most influential rock ‘n’ roll disc jockeys in history – passed away on June 26 in his home at the age of 90. He is survived by wife Maribeth and sister Geraldine Wallace.

During his 67 years in radio, Biondi worked with Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, and other roots rock pioneers. He became the first U.S. radio DJ to ever spin The Beatles, when in February 1963 he played “Please Please Me.”

Biondi was a groundbreaking personality who began to chase his dream to become a broadcaster in his pre-teens, spending his free time sitting in the attic of his parent’s home where he talked into a wooden “microphone” while pretending to be “on the air.”

“This was always my dream,” Biondi told me when I first interviewed him decades ago when he first started working at WJMK-104.3FM, then known as Chicago’s “All Oldies Station.”

Like millions of others in Chicagoland and elsewhere, I grew up listening to Dick Biondi on my transistor radio. Hearing this guy, who called himself “The Wild I-Trailian” having so much fun just doing his job, was inspiring to a future broadcaster like me.

After that WJMK interview, Biondi became a valued “source” for me when writing liner notes for Georgia-based archival record label, Back-Trac Records (distributed by Sony Special Products). While annotating anthology collections by such early rockers as Fabian, Frankie Avalon, The Dixie Cups, Johnny Tillotson and others, Dick gave me insight into the artists and never hesitated to share first-hand stories with me.

On June 25, just one day prior to Biondi’s death, I had the honor of hosting the first Northwest Indiana screening of the soon to be completed and released documentary, “The Voice That Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story.” The request to do this from documentary director, Pamela Pulice, was a way to give back in a small way to him.

The screening took place at the Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart and I shared the stage with Pulice, and musical entertainers Kenny James of Rave On and Joe Cantafio of The Jade ‘50s, who both performed that afternoon.

Biondi fans in attendance applauded loudly when Pulice announced her plan to release the film in time for Dick Biondi’s 91st birthday. She received an ovation at the film’s conclusion, which has been nine years in the making, and features ‘60s pop stars Frankie Valli, Tony Orlando, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and others, each saying thanks to the guy who helped launch their respective careers. More: www.dickbiondifilm.com.

After helping break the Beatles themselves, Biondi championed a lot of Chicago teenrs who after seeing The Beatles on “Ed Sullivan,” bought instruments and let their hair grow out. Those kids included -- Ronnie Rice (New Colony Six), Jim Peterik (Ides of March), Tom “Toad” Doody (Cryan’ Shames), Jimy Sohns (Shadows of Night), and Carl Giammarese (The Buckinghams) -- who all enjoyed early hit records because of Biondi.

Although saddened Biondi’s death, I take solace knowing he lives on whenever a DJ flips his “on air” light on and plays a song by any of the hundreds of artists he championed.

Biondi was blessed because he accomplished his dream to become a broadcaster, and doing so, made it possible for him make the dreams come through for others over the years. Biondi viewed his six-plus decades in radio as a privilege, and one never doubted this man loved his job, loved the music, and loved his listeners.

Tonight in his honor, I’m going to break toss a few of my favorite old 45s on the stereo and have a slice of pizza, and if you understand why, you truly are a fan of this man who helped change the landscape of pop culture forever.