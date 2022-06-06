Leon's Triathlon honors military personnel, first responders

HAMMOND — Aaron Scheidies could hear but couldn't see the well-wishers who cheered as he crossed the finish line at Leon's Triathlon on Sunday.

Scheidies, who has been visually impaired since he was 9 years old, was first over the finish line in the para-triathlete category for those with physical disabilities.

And because of Scheidies' impairment, he teamed up with Dare2tri sighted guide Colin Riley.

"This is my first time competing in this triathlon," Scheidies said.

Scheidies, who lives outside Seattle, credited Riley, his guide for 10 years in previous triathlons, as the key to his win.

"It's like a marriage; it's more teamwork than as an individual," Scheidies said.

Together, the two said they have traveled the globe competing in para-triathlons and are literally tethered at the waist as they competed in the running and swimming events. Riley was up front steering their tandem bike during the cycling part of the triathlon.

Jason Ream was the overall winner in 1 hour, 56 minutes, 6 seconds, with Christopher Pritchett second at 1:59:58. Dani Fischer (2:04:45) and Susan Fanning (2:11:17) were the top two female finishers.

Leon's Triathlon, a longtime area event honoring military and first-responders, began with an opening ceremony at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave.

Hundreds of American flags, set up the night before, lined the park with a red, white and blue banner proclaiming the event as "America's Race."

The opening ceremony, held near the park pavilion, included greetings by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

McDermott thanked Leon's Triathlon founder Leon Wolek for his part in honoring veterans and first responders at the Hammond event over the course of three mayoral administrations.

"I participated last year so I know how hard it (the triathlon) is," McDermott said.

Mrvan also thanked Wolek and his mom, Julie Wolek, for their part in hosting the triathlon.

"There are no losers in this race," Mrvan said.

Leon's Triathlon was started nearly 40 years ago by New Chicago native Wolek.

Wolek's first triathlon was held in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

Last June, the inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships were held in Hammond to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as police, fire and EMS personnel.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

The event last year was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

"People come from all over the U.S. and it's pretty humbling. The race is recognized across America as America's Race," Wolek said.

Dawn Valerian and her husband, Chris Valerian, flew in from their home in New Jersey so he could take part in the triathlon, Dawn Valerian said.

"This is his first time in the race and I think we will be coming back," she said.

Her husband, a physician who works in the ER, also serves as a member of the FEMA search and rescue team in his home state.

"This sport gives him a lot of stress relief," she said.

Josh Sweeney, of Boise, Idaho, a retired U.S. Marine, placed second in the para-triathlete category coming over the finish line in a special motorized wheelchair.

"It was my first time participating and it was a lot of fun," Sweeney said.

Sweeney, a Purple Heart recipient, was injured in 2009 when on patrol duty when he stepped on an IED.

The blast severed both his legs and caused injury to his left hand and arm.

Melissa Stockwell, of Colorado Springs, was among the first female competitors in the para-triathlete category.

Stockwell, who is retired from the U.S. Army, lost her right leg during a bombing accident in Iraq.

She has competed in a number of the Hammond-based triathlons including one when she was pregnant with one of her two children.

"I love this race. (Wolek) makes us feel special," Stockwell said.

