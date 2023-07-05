It's time once again for the festival season to start.

The first one on the agenda is the LaPorte County Fair, which runs July 8 to 15 in LaPorte.

This year is fair is celebrating its 177th year. The LaPorte County Fair is considered Indiana's oldest fair. At the event, guests will find a variety of fun attractions including an array of food vendors, live musical acts, carnival rides, kid's activities, 4_H events, a toddler pageant, demolition derbies and many other attractions.

On the entertainment roster this year will be Jordan Davis on July 11 and Lainey Wilson on July 12. As of press time, the Wilson concert is sold out. For more concert info and ticket prices, visit lpfair.com.

There will also be plenty of free musical entertainment at the fair.

Other highlighted activities include activities in the spotlight include The Monsters, which is a monster truck show at 7 p.m. July 15 (tickets are $30); The Rolling Stone Rodeo Co. at 7 p.m. July 8. Cost is $10; A Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. July 9. Cost is $12; and another Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. July 14. Cost is $13 for 12 and younger and $16 for 13 and older; The Figure 8 Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. July 10. Cost is $12; Mobile Glass Studios demos and workshops July 10-13; Bear Hollow Wood Carvers at 10 a.m., noon, 4 and 8 p.m. July 10-13; and Silly Safaris at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. July 12-15.

In addition to a variety of carnival rides from Skerbeck Carnival Rides and a large selection of food vendors, attendees can also make time to enjoy everything from 4-H exhibits, livestock judging, a petting zoo and Wheels of Agriculture Game Show.

Visitors may also explore Pioneerland on the fair grounds which features a one-room schoolhouse, general store, log cabin, blacksmith shop, antique post and beam barn, artisan barn, farm bureau cabin, outdoor kitchen, pioneer heritage garden and more.

For more details on admission, attractions and other information, visit lpfair.com.