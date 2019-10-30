The Democrats' impeachment frenzy is second only to their obsession with racism, with which their party is well acquainted.
Here are several startling facts about the Democrat's 100-year reign of racial terror, which began in the American South after the Civil War (and spawned the Ku Klux Klan).
1. Few Americans are aware of the many African American congressmen and government officials during the late 19th century, thanks to Republican administrations. But the great "progressive" Democrat Woodrow Wilson demoted and segregated blacks upon taking office, while proudly hosting a White House screening of the 1915 film "Birth of a Nation," which champions the Klan. Wilson set racial progress back 50 years, leading to the resurgence of KKK lynchings during this period.
2. The major 1960s Civil Rights racists — Orval Faubus, Bull Connor and George Wallace — were all Democrats.
3. Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent in the National Guard to enforce school integration in Little Rock, then demanded congress pass civil rights legislation. It was Democrat Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson who undermined and weakened Eisenhower's bill — so that Democrats could take credit for an expanded version 8 years later, and thus guarantee support by black voters.
And while there's plenty to blame in both parties' past, Democrats have cleverly rewritten their sordid racial history and continue to use massive welfare programs to control minority voters.
And Donald Trump, incessantly attacked as racist, has lowered black and Hispanic unemployment to an all-time low, and continues to work so that all Americans prosper.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting