I keep listening to the impeachment on TV, and it reminds me that in my 84 years, this is nothing new that hasn't been done before. The use of Congress to impeach is to cover up what the end result should be. This was done before many times by the underworld so everyone would look the other way.
Congress is being used to have us look in the wrong direction. The gangs in South America are very rich. They could spend billions to have Trump removed. It looks like Congress knows they won't win and it will go to the Senate. That is where the bad guys spend their dough. They need the Senate to do their dirty work.
I pray you can let someone know that this is how the big boys work.
Thomas Polito, Hammond