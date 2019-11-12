We live in a culture centered on three people. That is, "me, myself, and I." In an age in which we’re becoming more selfish by the minute, has the custom of being considerate of others disappeared? At a time when it’s become "the norm" to go around taking pictures of ourselves, the food that we eat, and the places where we shop, perhaps it’s something we can no longer even hope for from others.
At the bank the other day, I went through the drive-up window. I noticed that the customer in front of me kept loading and unloading items in the pass-through box. Being in a hurry, I quickly backed up and went to the inside window. Speaking to the teller, she informed me that waiting extraordinarily long in the drive-up line is common these days. She also added that recently a customer had nine different transactions and tried to make each transaction separately. After being told that she needed to come inside, the customer replied, "Wasn’t she at a service window, and weren’t they supposed to provide service for their customers?"
Also, I’ve noticed the rudeness of people on the road these days. Is it antiquated to use your turning signal? Fellow drivers, please remember that it really does help to maintain safety on the road. And how about backing out slowly in a parking space? As I slowly backed out the other day, another car nearly barreled into me while screaming and honking at me through the lot.
The other day in the lunchroom at work, I left to make a phone call. After returning, someone had taken a bite out of my cookie. Sure, I didn’t have my name on it, but I had been eating at that spot and anticipating my chocolate chip cookie upon my return. Can you tell how much I was looking forward to that cookie?
Has courtesy become passe? Let’s make courtesy in style once again. We can always try. And besides, it makes this planet in which we reside a little more enjoyable while we’re here! — Karen Kurzdorfer, Lake Station