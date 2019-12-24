In the spring of 2011, a Michigan City mayoral candidate stood before a packed crowd at the local D.A.V. to announce he was running for mayor.
The candidate I am referring to is my husband, Ron Meer. I remembered that day had a surreal vibe to it. He was well received by excited supporters, family, and friends. He held the audience's attention with what some viewed at the time as bold political platform initiatives.
Ron stated that he would utilize social media to assist with the day to day operations of the city, and to help increase economic growth and investment in our area.
That statement quickly spread to the public, and some even laughed and scoffed at his political goals. Fast forward to present day, social media is an essential part of business, education, and delivering information to the public quickly.
Ron Meer has since solidified himself as a visionary leader. He used his tenacious and methodical personality to build a team of players that focused on the residents and the future of Michigan City.
He and his team laid the framework to build a culture of providing quality city services, protecting the environment, and attracting new investors to our community. Ron also worked regionally, and for eight years his administration has been one of groundbreaking growth.
My husband has served his community, and he understood that the nature of politics is fluid. He stayed true to his priorities to secure the needed results, and with each decision he made, he kept the residents in mind.
Faced with the foulest of circumstances and actions from others, Ron continued to exhibit professionalism and integrity from start to finish. He has taken many hits for the benefit of our city, and remained a resilient leader.
Ron's term as mayor of Michigan City will conclude on Dec. 31. His impressive list of achievements will benefit our city and Northwest Indiana's future for years to come.
I believe the legacy of what he has accomplished will show that my husband, Mayor Ron Meer, took good care of our city and its residents.
Agnes Meer, Michigan City