Trump is taking funds from the military that should be used for military support. Trump has ignored the fundamental concept behind our form of government by using his powers to deny the military the basic needs of housing, schools, weapons and other necessities to perform their assigned duties and maintain the welfare of their families.
Republicans blame Democrats for not approving funds to build Trump’s wall, however Republicans did absolutely nothing during the first two years of Trump’s presidency when they had control of all three branches of government. Where were Republican Congressmen/women if there was such an emergency? Why didn’t Trump push Republicans for the funds if there was an invasion of crooks, rapists, and other undesirables? Trump’s lies against immigrants are obviously unjustified.
All readers of this article need to take a real close look and question why Trump insists on spreading lies about immigrants.
Gerald Newman, Valparaiso