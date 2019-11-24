I attended the teachers rally at the Statehouse on Tuesday for many different reasons.
Since becoming a teacher three years ago, I have witnessed the struggle schools face due to the lack of state funding. I have always thought it was important to fight for a better future for our students.
However, I have made it my mission to improve public education after my son told me that I’ve inspired him to become a teacher when he grows up. It is my hope that when he becomes a future educator, he will be able to help support his family on his teaching salary and not have to get multiple jobs. He won’t have to comfort students who are inconsolable because they have to do another full day of state testing. And, he definitely will not have to walk door-to-door pleading with community members to vote for a referendum so his school can stay financially afloat for another few years.
I attended the rally on Tuesday to demand the state gives public schools what they deserve, so that when my son becomes a teacher, he can teach freely without the struggles we as teachers currently face.