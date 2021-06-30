LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Will disabled officers be priority?

The news that the U.S. attorney general will have his Civil Rights Division going after states, counties and local government agencies that violate the rights given to individuals by the U.S. Constitution is great news.

As a disabled individual, the 14th Amendment guarantees equal protection and under Title II of the ADA, extends the prohibition on discrimination established by section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, 29 U.S.C. 794, to all activities of state and local governments regardless of whether these entities receive federal financial assistance.

At present, a complaint has been sitting with the U.S. attorney's office concerning the treatment of disabled county police officers. The question that the new acting U.S. attorney in northern Indiana is, will she follow the directions of the U.S. attorney general? Will she open an investigation into possible violations of federal law? Will her office begin sending out letters to the disabled officers to arrange meetings with them?