In re November educators March on Indianapolis; a few facts for your consideration:
According to the Economist magazine, Indiana has only funded about 45% of its teacher pension fund.
I suppose one shouldn't be surprised. The State always skimps on school funding.
The State cut property taxes to the bare minimum. This wins votes, but starves the schools.
The State has been underpaying teachers for years (not administrators, though). Salaries have hardly increased in years. If you doubt me, check the salary levels yourself online.
The State has squandered millions on (mostly underperforming) charter schools all over the state. "School Choice," it's called. What it means is funding cuts for public schools.
The State has wasted further millions on a series of standardized tests, from ISTEP to ILearn. The passing rate for the latest is UNDER 50% statewide. So much for I LEARN.
And the list goes on.
Most of this came under Republican Governors, but both parties are to blame.
And you wonder why Hoosier education barely ranks in the top ½ in the nation.
So, teachers, I hope you don't think anyone in Indy was really listening. You're gonna keep getting pretty much what you've been getting.
Oh, and I'd start saving for your own retirement. John Szot