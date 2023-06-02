Compare Mrvan’s record with words

The new GOP leadership in the U.S. House has been working diligently to uncover the rampant corruption in the Biden administration, while advancing legislation to combat its oppressive policies. For example:

The “Born Alive” Act, which requires life-saving medical attention for infants that survive the barbaric, late-term abortion procedure.

The “Parental rights” Bill, which gives parents a voice in what materials are used in the classroom, and the right to question and challenge these choices with local school boards

The “House Rules” Bill, which mandates new bills be posted online for 72 hours prior to voting, allowing the public and their representatives a chance to read the bill before the vote

You may be interested to know that our esteemed congressman, Frank Mrvan Jr., voted against all of these bills. Yet, he continually claims to be a political “moderate”, despite his support of the Democrat party’s “progressive” agenda in D.C.

Mr. Mrvan’s radical voting record speaks far louder than his words.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting

Another tale of a childhood tattooing

Memory is not always accurate nor often reliable. George Grenchik’s op-ed (May 28) on being tattooed in second grade is his personal recollection which isn’t exactly mine. I too, have a blood tatoo on my left side. Here is how I remember getting it.

It was in morning kindergarten at Whiting’s Nathan Hale Elementary and it was the fall of 1950. Students K-12 gathered in the high school gym where we were tattooed by a gun-like device. “ZAP! OUCH! NEXT!” I distinctly remember tall, large boys in pain and at least one fainting.

We were also issued dog tags which I still have mine that had our name, address, birthday, and religion. My parents explained to me that the Standard Oil Refinery and neighboring steel mills were targeted for nuclear attacks since they were the largest factories in the world.

Children in the area of these refineries and mills had to be tattooed. If any survived a blast, their blood type was easily identifiable and they would be more quickly aided.

Like Mr. Grenchik, I too was a teacher and over the years when students asked if I had a tattoo, I told them, “Yes, and I got mine at age 5.” Today for those who are still around, our ages range from 77 to 91 or so. I often felt that this event was newsworthy since the stark reality of nuclear destruction is not just a worry, but a tattooed fact.

Dennis Zelenke, Highland

Voting no tells kids they’re not worth it

To all the residents who voted “yes” for schools on May 2, thank you! To all the residents who voted “no”’ for schools, please understand what your vote has done. This isn’t about teacher pay or a football field, or whatever nonsense is going around on social media platforms. It’s about the kids.

By voting no, you are telling the future they are not worth more. Being a teacher, I see these kids daily, and I can tell you they are worth every penny of every referendum. Unfortunately, the state of Indiana has turned school funding into the Hunger Games, where every district must now fight for itself.

You can still help. Please contact your state representative and encourage better funding of public schools. Want to see the direct impact of your vote? Sign up to be a substitute in your local district and face the kids whose future you just voted on.

Heather Oaks, Griffith