Textbook fees are a social injustice

I support Gov. Holcomb’s proposal to eliminate textbook rental fees. Indiana is one of seven states that allows these fees. Our state attained large budget surpluses before, but failed repeatedly to make this critical investment in our children’s future.

An estimate of the average of rental fees per child per year is $85 to $105 for elementary and middle school students. High school students could pay in excess of $300. Children of families struggling to pay rental fees would no longer face the stigma of collection agency and court system referrals or even being barred from graduation ceremonies.

Abolishing textbook rental fees is a social justice issue. Senate Bill 395 provides the best funding method to cover textbook costs that is fair to students, parents, and local school districts. Help create a more equitable and prosperous future for all Hoosiers. Tell our state lawmakers to get this done now.

Phillip Budrick, Michigan City

Basketball a much different game now

When I was a sophomore in high school (Morton) my parents allowed me and several friends to build a basketball court in their backyard. My friends and I prepared the yard, had the asphalt poured, installed a hoop and lined the court. All paid by us kids. We enjoyed at least 10 years of competitive 3-on-3 games. Many times having a dozen friends patiently waiting to play the next game.

I no longer enjoy basketball. The game has changed dramatically. Players are allowed to travel, palm the ball while dribbling, back into their opponent to gain position without a foul called. Their offense consists of setting up three players beyond the three point line waiting for a pass to shoot. No offensive plays, simply “run and gun.”

I stopped watching professional basketball because of this game plan. I’m sorry that college basketball has the same offensive strategy.

Jeff Kolwicz, Whiting

Munster referendum won’t increase taxes

Recently a writer to the NWI Times compared the Lowell school referendum to the Munster referendum currently being proposed to residents. After investigating the basis for this referendum in Munster Schools, there are no apparent links to pressure from the NEA national teachers’ union.

Munster has spent the past eight years correcting deficit spending by a previous school board. Two previous successful referenda have enabled the new school board and administration to maintain Munster’s status among the top rated schools in Indiana, without additional state funding due to tax caps.

The 2023 referendum will not increase taxes for homeowners. It will maintain the current level of support enabling over 60 teachers to continue to meeting the high expectations our community deserves.

As a homeowner I enthusiastically support this initiative.

Jay McCormick, Munster

Munster history is repeating itself

Munster schools’ financial disaster wasn’t intentional. The school board didn’t recognize they were overspending and overlooked two trusted superintendents who robbed them blind. Parents didn’t know until it was too late. The price to taxpayers was over $10 million. It took years of tax hikes to pay it off. The school board trusted the wrong people and parents put too much trust in the school board.

Lesson learned? Not exactly.

Munster is headed for another disaster. The town board is trusting the wrong people and the Munster taxpayers are still too trusting of the town board. Projects like the destruction of Ridge Road and low-income housing are clearly bad for residents but great for developers. The board trusts these charlatans and forgot all about the taxpayers. Sounds familiar.

We can’t fall for this again. What is the apology worth after the town is ruined?

Geoff Kuta, Munster

State’s punishing with its tax on gas

Today’s article about rising gas prices in Indiana (“Gas prices rise with oil’s,” April 18) failed to mention the third gas tax increase in the last year. This one was effective at the beginning of April.

I don’t understand why the government is penalizing us when the state has large funds surpluses. If they used the money to address the need for widened roads after they keep granting building projects with no thought to the effect that has on safety, I wouldn’t object. But roads have become bottlenecks while emergency vehicles can’t get to emergencies.

Where is the planning for the increased traffic?

Char Cramer, Dyer

Joe Biden working for working class

For those who think the Biden Administration isn’t working for working class folks, take a moment to review a shortened version of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Lowering the cost of prescriptions by negotiating prices with pharmaceutical companies, lowering health insurance premiums and increasing the number of insured people.

Protecting the environment by giving tax credits for solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, heat pumps all reducing greenhouse emissions dramatically which benefits the earth and our health.

Making the tax code fairer by setting a minimum 15% corporate tax, increasing personal taxes only for those making more than $400k per year. All help to reduce the deficit.

There is so much more to learn about this bill. Go to white house.gov to learn what this President has done to lift up American people.

Laura Cheek, Gary