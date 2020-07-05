× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another sign standing guard beside a church in my town: “God’s Garden: peas of mind, squash gossip, turnip for church, beet the Devil, lettuce be kind.”

Always be kind to your partner. Whatever you may think, he is on your side. At-the-table criticism is counterproductive.

Today’s North-South had a Stone Age auction to four spades. North’s two clubs and then two spades suggested game-invitational strength. (In the modern “two-over-one” style in which a two-club response would force to game, North would respond 1NT.) South might well have stopped at two spades.

When West led the king of diamonds, East overtook with the ace — to get out of his partner’s way — and returned the seven. West won and shifted to a trump.

South won in dummy and led a heart to his queen. West took the king and led a high diamond, and East threw a heart. Declarer ruffed, took the A-K of clubs and the ace of hearts, ruffed a heart in dummy, ruffed a club and ruffed his last heart. He won the last two tricks with high trumps, making four.

East made a natural-looking play that was wrong. If he lets the king of diamonds win, West can lead a trump next. When he takes the king of hearts, he leads a diamond for East to win and lead a second trump, and declarer falls a trick short.

West may be aware that his partner erred, but there is no point in telling him about it. West should just go on to the next deal and save any “discussion” for the bar after the game.

