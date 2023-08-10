The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana (HSNI) will be grilling up some flavorful fun this Saturday with its music intensive "Hot Diggity Dog Fundraiser," being held in the parking lot of The Service Doctor (5150 Lincoln Hwy./U.S. 30) from 3to 7 p.m.

This event benefits the animals in the care of the shelter located in Miller/Gary and will include gift basket raffles, some silent auction items, assorted local vendors, a beer garden area and adoptable animals from the shelter.

Performing in the parking lot, across from the beer garden hosted by Leroy's Hot Stuff, will be a trio of animal loving local music acts each donating their time and talent to the cause. First up at 3 p.m. is St. John's country/pop song crafter, LeAnn Stutler. Next is regional rock/blues band, $2 Bill & The Donations, playing a mix of covers from the '60s and '70s. Closing things out will be popular club/fest group, South of 30, performing classic rock covers.

A $10 donation includes a full day of music, plus a lunch/dinner of two hot dogs, chips and a soda/water. "This event is being presented with the help and donations from a variety of local businesses," noted HSNI Executive Director Freida White. Those NWI businesses making this event possible are -- Pam Ridings State Farm Insurance, The Record Bin, The Service Doctor, U-Cook, Wise Guys Marketing -- all locally owned businesses of Hobart.

Vendors scheduled include: The South Shore Roller Derby and Wicked Charm Candles, and a special Wise Guys Marketing booth where guests can do on the spot instant T-shirt printing. A few vendor spaces still remained at press time; interested parties should contact 219-781-9131 for information.

Donations of always needed shelter supplies will be collected on site as well at the event. Drop offs may continue to be made at The Service Doctor after the event. Find a supplies "want list" and more about the shelter at humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents the Guns 'N Roses tribute group Nightrain (nightrainrocks.com) on Friday for a two hour concert of hits and deep cuts starting at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 and up. An interesting night of tech-driven heavy music comes in on Saturday with the progressive metal group, Galactic Empire, a "Star Wars" cosplay group who turn up the amps on John Williams-written scores. Opening the night are sets by Knights of the Round and Kyle Ewers. Tickets: $25 and up.

Internationally known, award-winning blues guitarist Ana Popovic (anapopovic.com) will be joined by singer/songwriter Quinn Sullivan on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Popovic has shared stages with such top blues names as B.B. King, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, and many others. Popovic was also the only female guitarist to be included on the roster of guitarists for the 2014-2018 all-star "Experience Hendrix" national tours celebrating the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix. ( anapopovic.com)

• The annual Rockopelli music festival returns for its 12th year to Northwest Indiana this Saturday for the first time at Bulldog Park Pavilion in Crown Point with music featured from 4to 11 p.m. Local NWI artists performing will be LeAnn Stutler, Chris Peters, The Chester Brown Band and the PelliPlay Recital. Headlining national artists are The Freddy Jones Band, Brother Thunder, and Pink Talking Fish. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at the gate. Tickets and information found at rockopellifest.org.

• The free “Acoustic Thursday” series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs weekly from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and tonight features Chesterton songwriter Ally Christian. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or allychristian.com.

• Singer/songwriter and guitarist Chris Bolint of The Zodiac Band will be strumming and singing downtown this Saturday between 1to 4 p.m. outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.), as part of the store's "Saturday Summer Chill Series." More: 219-945-9511 or going to allychristian.com.

• The tragic motorcycle death just over a month ago of NWI music fan and Hobart resident Chris Richardson, has inspired friends and local bands to host a "Celebration of Life" fundraiser this Sunday at On The Roxx (2522 Portage Mall). The event begins with a 1 p.m. car show followed at 5 p.m. by a double bill of hard and heavy rock bands. Proceeds will be donated to Chris' family to help with final expenses. A $10 minimum donation is requested, with live music provided by NWI bands MAS KAOS and Misfit Toyz. DJ Kirt provides music between bands. Raffles, a 50/50, and a silent auction to help generate additional funds. Food is available. More info: 219- 763-7300 or facebook.com/ontheroxxbar.

• The always entertaining Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio bring their rockin' blues-to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary on Friday for an 8 p.m. performance at the Council Oak Stage. On Saturday, that stage will welcome the soul group Laura Rain & The Caesars for a show that mixes funky R&B covers with Rain's original songs.

• A full weekend of vintage '80s "hair metal" gets served at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, with the Chicago-based groups, The Lounge Puppets on Friday, and Hair Mania on Saturday. Both perform at 8 p.m.

A double bill of hard rock is featured a week from today, when on Aug. 17 the casino's Hard Rock Live stage welcomes the bands Extreme and Living Colour to the Region. Tickets start at $39.50. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Kicking off live entertainment this week at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John tonight from 7-10 p.m. is acoustic music by Sky At Night. The country covers of High Noon is heard on Friday (7-10 p.m.), followed on Saturday by the double bill of Dick Diamond & The Dusters (7-10 p.m.) and Cloud Nine (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, a matinee concert is given by the trio of Josh Andrews, Sarah Archer and Chris Grove More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• "Karaoke Night" is a weekly Thursday event from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Things get rockin' on Friday at 8 p.m. with The Scoop, followed on Saturday by Visions of Santana. A weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m.. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Lemmon Brothers Band will be rocking on both sides of the state line this weekend. Catch them Friday at the "Lowell Summer Celebration" at the First United Methodist Church Park (520 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell from 6-8 p.m. Then on Saturday at the "American Legion Annual Picnic" happening (17034 Page Ave.) in Hazel Crest from 1-4 p.m. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• The Jeff Brown Jazz Trio returns to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on Aug. 16, only as a quartet this time with the addition of special guest vocalist Annie Marie Bice, a Grammy Award recipient. The trio features Brown on drums and percussion, guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal and journeyman bassist Ric Fierabracci, a recent transplant from Los Angeles who has played and recorded with assorted top artists and is currently the touring bassist for Blood, Sweat & Tears. More: 219- 462-1057.

• Tribute artist Dave "Elvis" Thomas is the featured performer on Aug. 15 for the next installment of the "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. Showtime is 6 p.m. More: portagelive.org or www.portagelife.

• The hard rock sounds of the band Bad Reputation (Joan Jett tribute) and Hair Band ('80s metal tribute) hits the outdoor Sheridan Stage (119th & Sherdan) in Whiting for the latest installment of the city's free, all ages summer concert series from 7-10 p.m. presented by Arts Alive. More: whitingevents.com.