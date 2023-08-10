Fans of John, Paul, George and Ringo can head to Hammond this weekend to get the ultimate Beatles fix.

Beatles fest XVI will be presented in downtown Hammond on Aug. 11 and 12.

The first Hammond Beatles Fest took place on a much smaller scale at the former The Blue Room Cafe in Hammond and has continued to draw many more people through the years.

Those planning to visit the fest this year will find various vendors, attractions and bands to enjoy including everything from cool Beatles merchandise to an array of food, beverages and bands who pay tribute to the famous Liverpudlians.

During this year's fest, the entertainment roster stars assorted bands and musicians. Friday's schedule includes MegaBeatles at 9 p.m.; Diego Soute & The Revolvers at 7 p.m.; Nomad Planets at 5:30 p.m.; The Blue Leaf's at 4 p.m.; Mr. K's Nowhere Men at 2:30 p.m. and Rhythm Scholar, who will play during intermissions.

On Saturday, guests will enjoy the popular American English at 9 p.m.; Beatles 4 Sale at 7 p.m.; The Neverly Brothers at 5:30 p.m.; The Beatelles at 4 p.m.; Lakeside Artists at 2:30 p.m. and Rhythm Scholar will once again play during intermissions.

It's an all ages event which runs from 2 to 10:30 p.m. daily. There'll be food trucks as well as a beer garden on the premises. A Kids Area will also be featured along with other activities and attractions.

Die-hard fans of The Beatles can spend hours looking at a variety of merchandise including T-shirts, magazines, toys, albums and other memorabilia. All throughout the day, the music will be nonstop as the bands turn out hit after hit from the iconic foursome.

Head to Hammond for this popular summer event that continues to draw music lovers.

FYI: Beatles Fest XVI will be held from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 at 417 Fayette St. in Hammond. General admission tickets 2-day pass is $35 but a number of VIP packages are also available. A one day general admission pass is $20. Children 10 and younger get in free. Visit beatlesmusicfest.com for more information.