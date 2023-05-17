Tales of old Hollywood and stories of one of TV's most beloved stars will be in the spotlight this weekend in Munster.

Comedienne Karen Knotts will bring her show "Tied Up in Knotts" to audiences on May 21 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

Knotts, who's been performing the one-woman show since 2011, said the show is meant to be a tribute to her father Don Knotts, who starred as Barney Fife on "The Andy Griffith Show." The actor passed away in 2006. Knotts has also written the book "Tied Up In Knotts: My Dad and Me," which was released in 2021.

"For many years, people always told me I should write a book about my dad," Knotts said, during a recent phone interview. Knotts, at first, didn't think much about it because she said "I'm not an author, I'm an actress."

She then considered the idea more seriously. She also explained that many of the people that knew her father who were in the entertainment business had also passed away so she began seeking out some people who knew him while he was growing up in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Knotts put out word that she was looking for people who knew her dad and arranged to meet people at a restaurant in Morgantown called Hill and Holler.

"Thirty people showed up at Hill and Holler and we had a grand old time," she said. Those she spoke with knew him from his young days and school days. She heard many stories about her dad from those early days.

That gave her a lot of great information, she said, and she held on to all her interviews with various people, to be used for the book.

In her show, "Tied Up in Knotts," Knotts said she shares stories about her dad from his stage and TV time as the beloved deputy in Mayberry to his family life and growing up with him as a dad.

"People loved the character Barney Fife," Knotts said. But, she added, her father wasn't really like Barney Fife in everyday life.

Through the show and the book, Knotts said she wanted to share what the real Don Knotts was like. "I want them to experience him the way I did," she said.

Knotts said her father loved to go out for dinner and she remembers the many times they would go out to eat and people would recognize him.

"He loved the fans. He loved people," she said, adding that he would often acknowledge people when they recognized him.

"I would see the surprise on people's faces when he turned around," Knotts said.

In "Tied Up in Knotts," audience members will hear a number of stories, behind-the scenes tales of growing up with the comic legend and Karen Knotts own stories of growing up in Beverly Hills and meeting a variety of the biggest stars at the time and more.

Knotts said she regularly attends Mayberry Days, an annual festival held in North Carolina, which she said is always enjoyable.

In addition to her "Tied Up in Knotts" show, Knotts also performs as a stand-up comedienne and actress.

About her show, Knotts said she hopes audiences "Have a really good time and that they 'experience' the show. There's a lot of laughs and poignancy," she said. She encourages fans to "come and spend an evening with dad and me."

A special luncheon will be held before the show which audience members may make reservations for.

The “Mayberry-themed” meal, served by Chef Joe Trama and his team, will feature Otis Campbell’s Homemade Vegetable Soup, Mrs. Larch’s Denver Biscuits with butter, Better-than-Aunt Bee’s Fried Chicken, which is Don Knott’s own mother Elsie’s recipe, “Nip it in the Bud!” Spuds with Country Gravy, Emmett’s Mixed Carrots and Peas and Opie’s “Carrot-Top” Cake for dessert. To book the meal, call Trama Catering Dining and Events Office at 219-836-1930 ext. 2.

