Javier Fuentes eagerly shares his passion for cooking at one of Chicago's acclaimed steakhouses.

Fuentes, a native of Northwest Indiana, is the executive chef of Steak 48, located on Wabash Avenue, in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Steak 48 is the brainchild of Jeffrey and Michael Mastro.

Fuentes has been working his culinary magic as executive chef at the restaurant since October of 2022. The chef said he has a "background in steakhouses" as he's worked in restaurants throughout Chicagoland as well as Los Angeles, the Poconos and other locales.

"I always liked the reputation of Steak 48 and the Mastro brothers," Fuentes said, about the family-owned business.

Fuentes, who was born in Merrillville, grew up in Lake Station and Hobart. He currently resides in Miller Beach.

The chef, 44, said he was bitten by the culinary bug during his younger days of working in the field at Miller Beach Cafe under the guidance of Nicole Bissonnette and the late Gary Sanders.

"Gary and Nicole really opened my eyes about food," Fuentes said, adding he quickly found the culinary field to be an exciting place to be creative.

"I enjoy playing with ingredients and playing with flavors," he said.

Fuentes studied culinary arts at Ivy Tech Community College, under various chef instructors including Elida Abeyta.

"Chef Elida was one of my instructors. I still remember her," Fuentes said.

For Fuentes, being a part of Steak 48, is an honor. He said he wants diners to have an exceptional time at the restaurant.

"I want to say 'Welcome to my house.' I want them to feel like family and to let us do the work."

Fuentes said he works with corporate chef Marc Lupino on the menu offerings at Steak 48. He oversees and works with a dedicated kitchen and serving staff at the restaurant, he added.

At Steak 48, Fuentes and the staff is intent on bringing "quality food and great hospitality" to diners.

"My goal is to see every dish that comes out of the kitchen and to make sure it's up to our standards," the chef said. Fuentes added he also makes sure to taste everything before it's delivered to guests.

According to Fuentes, "food is entertainment." At Steak 48, there's an open kitchen which allows for guests to watch the culinary magic going on.

"It's like an orchestra and I'm the conductor," Fuentes said. He added that the culinary art is like 'live theater" and changes all the time.

At Steak 48, diners will find a variety of stellar dishes on the menu, including various prime-grade steaks; an impressive raw bar; Alaskan King Crab and Rock Shrimp Mac and Cheese; Wagyu Beef Tartare; Steak Knife BLT Wedge; Roasted Beet Salad; Chef's Au Gratin Potatoes; Shishito Peppers; Bone-in Iberico Pork Chops and much more.

The chef said he enjoys sharing his love of good cuisine and hospitality with others. Fuentes, who is the father of two children, said he works hard and continues to follow his culinary dream for his children.

To learn more about Steak 48, visit steak48.com.