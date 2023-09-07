The end of the summer brings with it one of the Region's most popular festivals.

The annual Popcorn Festival, which has drawn great crowds over the last four decades, will take place Sept. 9 in Valparaiso. The event celebrates all things popcorn and features a variety of vendors as well as live entertainment and other attractions for all ages.

The event, which is now in its 44th year, is presented by Valparaiso Events. The fest takes place from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Popcorn fans will find plenty of the crunchy snack available at the event and will also find a variety of things to enjoy at the festival.

Among attractions on the schedule is the Popcorn Panic 5 Mile and 5K Walk/Run (7:20/7:30 a.m.) along with the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race and Kernal Korral, (7:30 to 10 a.m.) which are both sponsored by Valpo Parks. More than 300 craft, food and fine arts vendors will star at the fest. Attendees will also find the Ultimate Poppin' Play Zone with inflatables, rides and games for kids.

The Popcorn Parade, whic h has long been a favorite of fest-goers, will begin at 10 a.m. All floats in the Popcorn Parade must be made of popcorn and other types of corn.Through the years, an interesting array of floats representing various organizations and groups, has starred in the parade.

A beer garden and live entertainment are also featured at the fest. Attendees will also find a Beer Garden on the premises. Main stage entertainment will be featured at Northwest Health Amphitheatre at Central Park Plaza.

This year on the Main Stage, attendees will be entertained by The Indigos, Mr. Funnyman, Small Town and Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show.

Pre-fest events include a Food Truck Rally and Hot Wheels Race of Champions on Sept. 7 with the races beginning at 5:30 p.m. A kick-off concert featuring the band Together will star on Sept. 8.

For more information on vendors, live entertainment and more at Popcorn Festival, visit valparaisoevents.com.