The Rock 'N' Rail Music and Street Festival returns to downtown Griffith this weekend with more capacity, more seating and more beer vendors.

The annual music festival runs from Thursday through Sunday. It will feature many acts like the John Cougar Mellencamp tribute Small Town, the Bob Seger tribute Hollywood Nights, the Beatles tribute American English, the Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir, the Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute Marrakesh Express, the Fleetwood Mac tribute RUMOURS, the Prince tribute The Purple xPeRieNCE, Simply Queen and the Johnny Cash tribute Terry Lee Goffee.

The annual festival will take place on Broad Street.

"It's a free festival with some enhancements from last year. We added 700 to 800 more spaces for people," town council president Rick Ryfa said. "We added more service areas for beer services. We've reconfigured some things to make the viewing area larger and accommodate more people."

About 4,000 to 7,000 people typically turn out for the festival, which will run from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

"One important thing is there will be no lawn chairs allowed on Broad Street this year," Ryfa said. "There's too much hazard with EMS and police. We're bringing in hundreds of extra chairs to make sure there's plenty of seating. We've added tables and chairs for viewing. There also will be a grassy area for lawn chairs at the Franklin Center on Columbia Avenue and Broad Street. The seating will be limited and first come, first served."

Many of the acts tour nationally. The Prince tribute hails from Minnesota and the Fleetwood Mac cover band from California.

"The Johnny Cash tribute is probably the best you'll ever hear," Ryfa said. "He tours all over the world and is a great guy. You'll think you're hearing Johnny Cash."

Other acts include The Crawpuppies, Mr. Funnyman, The Muddsharks, The Smolen Band, Jim Bulanda, Gerry Hundt, Nate Venturelli, Strings Beyond Description, Steve Kessler and the Saturday June Band, The Aftermath and Hessville Star.

About 35 vendors will sell food and crafts.

"There's always fried veggies and some of the better barbecue vendors," Ryfa said. "We'll have at least four barbecue vendors."

The music festival that celebrates Griffith's rail history is back for its 14th year.

"The festival originated when the downtown was half vacant," Ryfa said. "We want to bring more people downtown and raise awareness about the downtown, to showcase it. We get a lot of out-of-town visitors. It's a family-friendly event that provides top-notch entertainment. A lot of these guys play all over the nation and world. The weather looks good. We're expecting a huge crowd. It will be a safe environment with plenty of police presence."