The nationally acclaimed author and journalist Alex Kotlowitz will appear in Buchanan in Southwest Michigan.

The Buchanan District Library will bring the celebrated author to speak at the Buchanan Common at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 for its 3rd Annual One Book | One Buchanan.

“When it started, we were outside because of the pandemic, but now it just feels like the perfect place for our community to come together,” said Library Director Meg Paulette Perez.

The community-wide reading program asks everyone to read the same book, which is given out for free. They can meet for discussion to delve deeper into its themes.

It's a project by the library and One Buchanan, a local group that aims to advance Buchanan as a city that welcomes all. This year's book is Kotlowitz's "The Other Side of the River." It's the 25th anniversary of the book about the socioeconomic divide between St. Joseph and Benton Harbor on either side of the St. Joseph River in Southwest Michigan.

“After choosing the book, we learned of the opportunity to have Mr. Kotlowitz involved in our program,” said Paulette Perez. “We are thrilled and honored to host him at One Book | One Buchanan this year.”

Kotlowitz wrote "An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago," which won the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize. He also wrote the national bestseller "There Are No Children Here," which the New York Public Library named as one of the 150 most important books of the 20th century.

He's a former Wall Street Journal staff writer who also has written for The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and This American Life.

For more information, visit buchananlibrary.org.