You'll soon be able to see the acid jazz band Incognito at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The longtime British jazz band is bebopping into Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show, which also features Loose Ends with Jane Eugene.

"The enduring success of Incognito is one of the great stories of UK music during the last four decades. Look at the recent history of soulful UK artists and you will find any number of short-lived acts that have achieved pop success," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Narrow it down to those that have created a uniquely British sound and have endured as a global phenomenon on their own terms, and the list becomes short. Dues, then, to Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick and Incognito, formed in 1979 and celebrating almost 44 years of positive vibes and undiluted Jazz-Funk."

Maunick, the frontman, guitarist and singer, moved from Mauritius to London at age 10. The music scene there was a major inspiration.

“Defining moments for me?” Maunick said in a press release. “Discovering Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, of course, as well as Santana, Earth Wind & Fire, and Kool & The Gang. But the real link to Incognito’s genesis came from UK bands like Gonzalez and FBI. These were people that lived in your town and walked your streets."

Incognito released "Jazz Funk" in 1981 and subsequently came out with 15 more albums. The most recent, "Amplified Soul," came out in June 2014. The band consists of Maunick, Linda Muriel, Jocelyn Brown, Maysa Leak, Tony Momrelle, Imaani, Vanessa Haynes, Mo Brandis, Natalie Williams, Carleen Anderson, Pamela Anderson Kelli Sae and Joy Malcom.

"Now almost 44 years on, the Bluey and Incognito story remains a uniquely Great British adventure," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "From Top 10 hits to producing and collaborating with legendary artists — from R&B icons and powerhouse vocalists to contemporary jazz musicians to international multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, including George Benson, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Philip Bailey, Jocelyn Brown, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Marcus Miller, Paul Weller, Maxi Priest, Mario Biondi — Bluey Maunick can take his place among the greats of global soul."

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.