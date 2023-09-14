There are plenty of musical happenings coming up in the Region. Here's a sample.

• Vocalist Heather Bricker teams up with guitarist Marco Villarreal tonight at Hobart's Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for the restaurant's weekly "Acoustic Thursday Music Series." No Cover. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Michigan City's Kyla Webb of the band Skirt Singer will perform a sidewalk concert in downtown Hobart on Saturday between 1 to 4 p.m. outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) with a possible surprise guest performer joining her. As the summer Saturday series continues for a few more weeks, visitors to the city's downtown area can expect to see singer/guitarist Geddy Trezak on Sept. 23 and Valparaiso's Keegan Darr on Sept. 30. More: 219-945-9511.

• Friday night finds the Latin rock/pop sounds of Revolucion De Amor -- A Tribute to Maná at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) hitting the stage at 9 p.m. If the name doesn't ring a bell, Maná is a multiple Grammy Award-winning group from Guadalajara, Mexico, considered the most successful Latin American band of all time with over 25 million records sold worldwide. Tickets range from $15 to $25. More: facebook.com/RevolucionDeAmorManaTribute .

The touring tribute band Red NOT Chili Peppers returns to the Art Theater on Saturday at 8 p.m. to break out all the hits and several deeper cuts from the Red Hot Chili Peppers three decades deep catalog of songs. More: redhotchilipepperstribute.com. Tickets start at $15 with VIP upgrade options. Tickets for all Art Theater events found at brickartlive.com.

• The Hard Rock Cafe Stage which is the home for free concerts every weekend inside the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary will return to having live music again this weekend. Party band Too Hype Crew will be the first band on the new and improved Hard Rock Cafe stage, which is now taller for better sightlines. Then on Saturday, it's UltraBeat, a Chicago group who delivers electronic pop music powered by upbeat tempos, energized drum beats, synthesizer leads, chunky and funky bass lines and female vocals.

More exciting to blues fans like me, is the news of this weekend's back to back live shows at the Council Oak Bar Stage across the casino floor. On Friday, Louisiana vocalist GeminiiDragon blurs the lines between blues and soul with her band, while Saturday features Chicago blues guitarist/vocalist and Alligator record artist, Toronzo Cannon. More at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The all-ages Friday night "Whiting Summer Concert Series" wraps up its free outdoor show season this weekend at the Sheridan Stage (1413 119th St.) in downtown Whiting with an evening of soft rock hits performed by The Yatch Rock-ettes. The audience will be encouraged to sing along to fun favorites of the '70s and '80s by artists like Toto, Hall & Oates, Jimmy Buffet, Captain & Tennille and others from 7-10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and friends to close the stage for the season.

• You are invited to be a "Karaoke" star tonight from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday at 8 p.m. catch guitar-driven classic rock by Bob Barthel & The Bones, followed on Saturday by a "jam rock" group Stealin' The Farm. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday starts a new week of music with a solo acoustic performance by Chris Bolint of the band, Zodiac. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Boogie Monsters kick off the live entertainment this weekend at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John with a 7 p.m. performance. The Unstoppables jam out (7-10 p.m.) on Friday, followed by a "Halfway to St. Pat's" party with music by The Celtic Roots Band (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). More: orthwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The Hendrix Effect performs their salute to Jimi Hendrix at the New Chicago Bar & Grill (3517 Michigan St.) in New Chicago on Saturday at 8 p.m. This relatively new NWI power trio -- Paul Navarro (guitar/vocals), Roger Maull (bass) and Jesse Fernandez (drums) -- does not try to look or imitate Jimi Hendrix mannerisms, but rather strive to perform faithful treatments of his music. More: facebook.com/HendrixEffect

• Across the state line on Friday night, The Brooklyn Charmers (featuring Colin Peterik), will perform its acclaimed tribute to the music of Steely Dan at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets are $40. Iconic Midwest blues band Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio return for a night of rockin' blues, humor and dancing on Saturday. Tickets are $30. Showtime for both evenings is 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. More at: acornlive.org.

• This evening at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer finds Chris Grove & Billy O performing at 9 p.m. Friday features the jam band The Rusted Strings at 9 p.m., followed on Saturday by the singer/songwriting acoustic duo Frank Ravoli & Brian Munde at 9 p.m.. "Open Stage Nights" happen every Sunday and Tuesday at 9 p.m., with a 10 p.m. Friday "Karaoke Night" each week. Next Wednesday, a new week of music begins on Wednesday with Americana/blues artist Jack Whittle. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• South Shore Roller Derby will be hosting a double header competition on Saturday at the William E. Urshcel Pavilion (63 Lafayette St.) with several local vendors surrounding the track. Each of the two flat track bouts will run an hour with a short half time. Tickets are $10 and $5. More on the Roller Derby team and Saturday's bout a southshorerollerderby.org