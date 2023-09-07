Bon Appetit! Fans of Julia Child will want to be in the audience when actress Leslie Goddard brings culinary queen Julia Child to life in the Region next week.

"Behind Julia's Apron" will be presented Sept. 13-17 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The show stars actress Leslie Goddard, who'll share stories of the iconic chef's career and life. The show is being presented in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Julia Child's TV debut on PBS.

"This is a brand new portrayal for me," said Goddard, who has been portraying various women in history through the years. Goddard said she began portraying Child in August of 2022.

Among other iconic women Goddard has brought to life are Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt and Jackie Kennedy.

Goddard will perform on a set that will be the recreation of Child's famous kitchen, which is on display at the Smithsonian Institution.

According to Goddard, tackling a character such as Child requires a lot of studying.

"I always start out by learning as much as I can about the person," she said. Goddard read various biographies about the famed culinary personality and also watched the show "The French Chef," which starred Child.

Goddard also used many of Child's writings and letters to draw from when writing the show.

"I tried to capture her voice and her mannerisms," Goddard said. The actress added she wants audiences to see who Child was as a person.

She also wants people to learn about Child's immense joy of cooking.

Goddard, who got interested in theater and performing as a child and later as a teen, earned an undergraduate degree and masters degree in theatre and a PHD in history.

Her portrayals of iconic women, she said, keep her busy. "Last year I did 420 performances. I'm so lucky to be doing this," Goddard said.

Ticket are $40 for show only with the option for an additional $35 to include a pre-show lunch for matinee performances only.

The menu , with a menu created by Chef Joe Trama and his staff, will feature a theme of Julia Child specialties, with the first course starring “The French Chef” Onion Soup followed by the entrée choice of Julia Child’s Chicken Coq Au Vin or Beef Bourguignon and a dessert finale of Julia’s Crepe Suzettes.

There is a group discount for 13 and more with show tickets priced at $35 each, with the option of the additional $35 for the meal included.

Performances are 90 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Pre-show luncheon is only available with the 2 p.m. matinee performances with the menu served in the ballroom at noon and doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

FYI: For show tickets, call the box office at 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. For payment of meal and meal reservations call Trama Dining and Events at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.