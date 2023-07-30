Advice from an adviser

Kevin Smith, academic adviser at Bishop Noll Institute, answers some questions regarding the college search. A transcript lightly edited for clarity and space follows:

Q: At what age should parents start narrowing possible colleges for their child?

A: I like to tell parents to look at it as a funnel. When you are in eighth-tenth grade, nothing should be off the table. All careers, all colleges, etc. Once you get to the second half of your sophomore year going into your junior year, you should start trimming your list. Once you get to the end of your junior year, your list should be pretty well narrowed down to three to five choices. This way when Aug. 1t of your senior hits, you can start applying.

Q: What advice would you give to help families make their decision?

A: Make realistic decisions. This sounds obvious, but it isn't. Just because a school claims to be "the best at ..." doesn't mean it is the best fit for you. When you go to buy a TV, a car, a house, you don't typically walk into the first place see the car, TV, house without looking at it, testing it or walking through it. Why do we choose colleges without doing the research? Look at the requirements to get in, and if you don't meet those requirements, look at the next school that will get you your desired degree. At the end of the day, employers don't care where you went, they care about what you know.

Q: When should you visit colleges? Is it necessary to visit in-person?

A: You can start going to college visits in ninth grade and even earlier. However, I'd focus on that your junior and senior years. You can apply to a college before you visit (yes, also after). Visiting in-person will give you the best picture of the campus. What you see online is the best of the best of that school.

Q: What should a family look for to determine whether a college is a good match?

A: When you visit a school, you will have a good idea if the school is a good fit or not. Be honest with yourself about price, distance and what is expected as a student. Make sure that the admissions counselors at the college (I am a former admissions counselor) are transparent on the classes you will need to complete to better understand your future studies.

Q: How do you set up a college visit?

A: Typically I tell students to go to Google and type in the college they are looking for and then add "visit" after the name. It should redirect to the signup page. If they can't find it there, just call the college's admissions office to have them walk through signup.

Q: Is there a list of criteria help a child decide what school is best for them?

A: No. We just sit down and have an honest conversation. I give them tough answers that no one has given them before. I tell students the reality of their "dream college." If they don't have requirements to get in, I start talking about other options. This is when we do hard research on what they are looking for.

Q: How do you know where to start when picking a college?

A: It is not always easy. You have to have a good feeling of the campus by visiting, as well as understanding what you truly are going to pay at that school. This usually happens around February/March, when the financial aid award letters come out.

Q: Any tips for parents preparing to make visits?

A: Have fun and enjoy the process. Also, remember, it is your child's education not yours. I know that may be hard to hear for some people, but parents aren't the ones who will be sitting in the classroom, spending hours upon hours a day studying and stressing over tests and assignments.

Ask questions of admission counselors and high school counselors. Again, have fun, and let your child make the decision. It is their future, have your input, but try not to influence them one way or another. If you are a Purdue fan, and they want to go to IU, or vice versa, let them. Make sure they look at all options, talk to multiple people and don't let them choose based on their friends' decisions.