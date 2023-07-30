If you have a child in high school, you may be wondering when or how to start the process of looking for a college or what schools will be the best fit or even how to pay for it. These are among hundreds of questions you’re sure to have before your child sets off on his or postsecondary education journey.
It can be quite overwhelming for students and parents. We curated a little advice from those who have been there to help you navigate this confusing, nerve-racking and intimidating process.
Here are a few things to keep in mind as you leap into college-bound territory:
Start early
Sophomore year is a good time to start a search online to compile a list of schools that are of interest. “Typically, students and parents will begin looking at colleges their junior year,” said Brent Martinson, principal of Chesterton High School. “Things pick up during the summer before their senior year and in the fall.”
Leave yourself a good window of time to explore online, talk to people you might know who go to schools of interest or seek out friends of friends who can offer some insight of their experience and make in-person visits.
Mind deadlines
“What I think parents should know is that there is a deadline for everything ... scholarships, FAFSA, roommate selection, etc.,” said Michelle Blazer of Valparaiso. "I attended his school college night at his high school, so I knew the timeline for everything and I helped Liam through some of the steps last year.”
Her son just completed his first year at Ball State University in Muncie.
To keep on top of deadlines at schools of interest, get on email lists, check the website often, keep a calendar for each college. Ask your high school counselor or adviser for assistance in navigating when specific things need to be completed.
Find a comfortable place
Look for things in a school that will make your child feel comfortable with their surroundings. Take a look at the location and the size and don’t try to push for a school with an environment that is out of their comfort zone.
“I believe that students should pick a college where they feel comfortable and the college has a strong department in the field they are studying,” said Martinson.
Find your field
Once your child has an idea of a profession to pursue, it will narrow down the pool of potential schools. For Blazer, the first school they visited was just right. Her son wanted to study film production and creative writing.
“That narrowed down his options,” said Blazer. They had considered a school in Florida, but made their first college visit to Ball State, and her son knew it was the one. “I could tell while we were on campus that it just felt right,” she said. “He has been thriving there and I’m glad he stayed closer to home.”
Visit in-person
“I think it’s important for students to have a short list of colleges they want to attend and visit them in-person,” said Martinson. “This helps them ‘see’ themselves in the setting.”
Touring campus, meeting students and seeing living arrangements can help students determine whether it's a place they can call home for the next four years.
Going far or staying close
The decision on how far to go from home can depend a lot on the personality of child and their goals. Some kids will thrive away from home; others may do better with the security of family close by.
“Personally, I think going away is really important,” said Jenny Anderson, a Cedar Lake mom of four. “I think it was the best thing for our oldest. She loved living on campus and being able to walk everywhere. She never brought a car down there. She made many friends and had such a great experience.”
One of her daughters, Katie, is a graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette and another daughter, Kasey, is headed there this fall.
“I think people would also be surprised to see the cost comparison between Purdue Northwest and Purdue in West Lafayette,” said Anderson. “The education portion is about the same. The difference is room and board, and you can somewhat tailor that to your budget."
Consider cost
Anderson said that their family selected Purdue University because of the location (far enough away, but close enough to come home easily) and its reasonable cost. “There has been a tuition freeze for quite a while,” said Anderson. “My older daughter loved Butler and received a great academic scholarship, but even with that, Purdue was still $15,000 less per year.”
She also noted that taking out student loans can be scary, but it can help to have a good plan and be diligent about paying off loans as quickly as possible. “Our daughter did graduate with a decent amount, however, she also landed a great job right out of school and has already paid off over half of them in just one year,” she said.
Tap school personnel
Find out who at your child’s high school specializes in college and careers. Most schools will have a dedicated counselor or adviser who can help guide families through the process.
At Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, a college prep high school that sends 95-99% of students on to colleges or universities, an academic adviser helps answer questions and prepare students for life beyond graduation. The adviser also has played a role in this year's 104 graduates receiving a total of $23.2 million in college scholarship offers, an average of just less than $223,000 per graduate.
A school adviser can be a huge help in finding funding opportunities.
Community college option
Attending community college is an alternative to a four-year university that can allow for a lot of flexibility. Students may be able to work locally in conjunction with classes to earn money, commute to school to save on room and board, pay less in tuition than a four-year college, get into the workforce more quickly through certificate programs, take advantage of smaller class sizes and have the option of transferring credits to a four-year university.
Ask questions
Martinson suggests that you keep a running list of questions to ask at any college visit. “Everything from class sizes, academic courses, sports, food, dorm living, all of it,” he said.
Don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions — whether of a tour guide, an administrator, a school counselor, admissions staff, alumni or others. And if you don’t find out the answer from the first source, ask them to help direct you to where you can find the answers.