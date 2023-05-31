Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Artist E. Charles Rolwing III will exhibit "American Eden" at Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond.

The solo exhibition opens Saturday at 416 Sibley in Hammond.

"Chuck is a seasoned artist. His father was a known artist. He is a bit uncharacteristically erudite about his art," Paul Henry's Art Gallery owner and curator Dave Mueller said. "He can really paint, doesn't stray from his prime interest and his work makes for a vibrant presentation when installed here. His last show here was probably the most visually impactful display we have had."

Rowing is a Louisville native who graduated from the University of Louisville and earned two Master of Fine Art degrees in photography and printmaking from Ohio University.

"All art is autobiographical. To paint is my constant imperative. To put images together in place of words, to be emotionally as well as intellectually honest," he said. "To be true to the madness that permeates the creative impulse. To avoid the obvious and the rote ‘artistic’ and mine the subconscious and all the alluvial deposits. A breaking out of the artistic norm, societal trends and the white cube, to avoid popular fashion. Seeking out the nontraditional space for a nontraditional vision, an immersive aesthetic. Symbols float in the space of my mind snatched from here and there. Grids of tasteful color represent a dreamscape reality of confusing dimensions. The grid quantifies known space, suburban geometry. A mathematical measuring of the natural world for mass consumption. Here we are all Mouseketeers trying to regain a mythical childhood innocence."

Rowling moved to Chicago in 1986. He started to paint with oils on canvas, seeking to capture "the American dream, the disembodied head, a separation of the intellectual from the carnal."

"This is a Pop expressionist journey. Guston, Basquiat, Baselitz, and Freud are the masters here, as well as the novels of McCarthy, Steinbeck, Dostoevsky and Tolstoy," he said. "It is all human in colors. It’s an empty birdcage."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 219-678-5015 or find Paul Henry's Art Gallery on Facebook.